DraftKings Sportsbook promo: College football Week 2

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With an interesting opening week in the books, it’s now time to turn our attention to Week 2 of the college football season. We finally got our first glimpse at these teams, and while we got some answers, a lot of questions remain. Some teams have yet to play a formidable opponent, which obviously impacts our ability to effectively judge them.

Week 2 is sure to answer some more questions as we try and determine which teams are real contenders and which teams are pretenders. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering any new user who signs up for an account the opportunity to claim $250 in bonus bets. In addition, users can claim a one-month free trial of NFL+ Premium ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.

Texas @ Michigan (12 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Texas Longhorns Michigan Wolverines Spread -7.0 (-112) +7.0 (-108) Moneyline -270 +220 Total Over 42.5 (-108) Under 42.5 (-112)

Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte — 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Tennessee Volunteers NC State Wolfpack Spread -8.5 (-108) +8.5 (-112) Moneyline -310 +250 Total Over 61.5 (-108) Under 61.5 (-112)

Colorado @ Nebraska (7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Nebraska Cornhuskers Colorado Buffaloes Spread -7.5 (-105) +7.5 (-115) Moneyline -265 +215 Total Over 59.0 (-108) Under 59.0 (-112)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New users who create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and wager a minimum of $5 on their first bet will earn $250 in bonus bets plus a free trial of NFL+ Premium good for one month.

The first part of this promotion is the traditional bet-and-get promotion. Simply wager $5 of your own money on any of the available markets at DraftKings Sportsbook, such as Week 2 of college football. Once your bet is graded, DraftKings will issue you 10 separate $25 bonus bets, totaling $250. Those bonus bets can be used on other college football games as well as the NFL, MLB, US Open and more.

The second part of the promotion gives users access to one month of NFL+ Premium. The service allows users access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone. In addition, users get access to condensed game replays and all-22 video. On top of that, live audio and phone streaming of local and primetime games is available. All of these services can help improve your knowledge of the NFL.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

In order to take advantage of this DraftKings promotion, users must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where DraftKings operates. Only an account’s first wager ever can be used to activate the promotion. A $5 minimum deposit and $5 first wager are required. Bonus bets are issued as 10 separate $25 bonus bets. All bonus bets require a 1x playthrough requirement to convert winnings into cash. The bonus bet stake is not included in the payout for any wagers. Bonus bets expire within seven days.

DraftKings betting markets

The college football betting market offers a wide variety of options for bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook. While not quite as extensive as the NFL market, college football is right there in terms of the sheer volume of markets available.

Most football fans and bettors are familiar with traditional markets such as the moneyline, spread and total. While these markets are certainly available, the other markets are where DraftKings separates itself from its competitors.

Users can bet on a wide variety of props, including game props, team props and player props (where legally permitted). In addition, users can bet on halves and quarters. Multiple wagers can be combined into one wager to create a same-game parlay.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings understands that responsible gaming is the best solution for all involved. Sports betting is supposed to be fun, and once a user stops betting responsibly, the fun is out the window. For that reason, the sportsbook offers a wide variety of information, resources, tips and tools to help its users out.

Users can set up limits on deposits, wagers and time. DraftKings allows users to manage their deposit funding sources and set up limits on those. On top of that, users can opt-in to reminders and cool-down periods relating to their activity. If none of that works, users can self-exclude from the sportsbook.

Betting Week 2 at DraftKings

Users can enhance their betting for Week 2 of the college football season by claiming the latest sign-up promotion from DraftKings. All new users who place a first wager and put down at least $5 in the process can claim $250 in bonus bets plus one month of access to NFL+ Premium.

DraftKings is viewed as an elite sportsbook, so signing up with them is something anyone looking for a new sportsbook should consider. From market options to app security to funding methods, DraftKings ranks highly across the board in anything a user could possibly care about.