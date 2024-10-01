DraftKings promo for college football Week 6: Bet $5, get $200

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Can you believe we’re almost midway through the college football season already? The campaign continues to march forward this weekend as Week 6 action takes place. While it might not be the most appealing slate on this season’s schedule, there are still plenty of intriguing matchups. The one that might generate the most storylines is the meeting between Michigan and Washington. Those two teams met in the national championship game last season, but some of the luster was lost as both programs have undergone significant change, including at the head coach and starting quarterback positions.

Missouri Texas A&M Spread +2.0 (-108) -2.0 (-112) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

Michigan Washington Spread +3.0 (-118) -3.0 (-102) Moneyline +120 -142 Total Over 41.0 (-112) Under 41.0 (-108)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook can earn $200 in bonus bets as part of their new user sign-up promotion. All that is necessary is that they create an account and then deposit and wager at least $5 on any market of their choosing. Once that is accomplished, DraftKings will credit the account with eight separate $25 bonus bets, equaling $200 in bonus bets.

The “bet and get” promotion is popular because it doesn’t require a large initial investment. Bonus bets can be used instead of cash as users become familiar with the DraftKings interface and offerings.

To claim the offer, users can bet $5 on any market of their choosing, including Week 6 of the college football season. Once that bet is graded, win or loss, $200 in bonus bets will be awarded as eight separate $25 bonus bets. Users can then use those bonus bets on any market taking place over the next seven days across the sports world.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

This DraftKings registration promotion is only for new users who haven’t signed up in any state before. To be eligible, you must be at least 21 years old and currently in a state where DraftKings operates. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. You will receive eight individual bonus bets, each worth $25. These bonus bets will expire after seven days and cannot be converted to cash until they have been wagered at least once. Each bonus bet is valid for a single use, and any winnings do not include the original wager amount.

DraftKings betting markets

Betting on football is extremely popular in the United States. While college football betting might not be quite at the same level as the NFL, it’s getting close. Users have a wide range of markets to choose from when deciding what they want to bet on a traditional college football slate.

More traditional users and bettors might want to focus on the common markets such as spreads, totals and moneylines. There’s nothing wrong with betting on those markets, and they remain the most commonly bet markets for a reason. However, users are no longer limited to just those basic markets.

Now, users can bet on team props, game props, drive results, halftime and end-of quarter results, and much more. In states where it’s legally permitted, users can also bet on player props and touchdown bets. Some users might want to combine multiple wagers into one, creating a same-game parlay.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is focused on encouraging responsible gaming among its users. They provide a wealth of information, tips, resources, and tools to help customers practice healthy sports betting habits.

Users can set personal limits on deposits, time, wagers, and contests, as well as limit certain payment options. The app also includes reminders during busy periods. Additionally, users have the option to take a short break or fully self-exclude from the sportsbook if they feel it’s necessary.

When done responsibly, sports betting can enhance the enjoyment of the game. DraftKings aims to provide users with the tools and resources for a fulfilling betting experience.

Betting College Football Week 6 at DraftKings