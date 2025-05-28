A new DraftKings promo is now available for Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 Saturday night. Indiana is one game away from the 2025 NBA Finals, and New York will look to force a Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden in the Eastern Conference Finals. Fans interested in NBA betting and looking to make a wager can use this latest DraftKings promo code to do so. DraftKings is giving users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. Here's how those interested can sign up before tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

How to claim DraftKings promo code

This promotion is only available for new users. You must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates to be eligible for this offer.

Sign up for an account with DraftKings by entering your name, address, email and payment information. Make a deposit of at least $5 and a wager of at least $5. There is no minimum odds requirement for the wager. You will receive $300 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager wins. Bonus bets are issued in the form of 12 $25 bet tokens.

Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling as a win and expire within seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you use bonus bets on a wager and win, you will receive the winnings but not the stake.

DraftKings promo comparison

DraftKings isn't the only sportsbook running a promotion for new users. Here's how its offer compares to others in the market.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

FanDuel is running a similar promotion, giving users $200 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. Users can spend those bonus bets in any increment they choose. bet365's promotion gives users only $150 in bonus bets, but the platform is giving out those bets regardless of the outcome of the first wager. Caesars has gone a different route with its promotion, giving users 10 100% profit boosts to potentially double their winnings after wagering $1. For those who are interested in sports betting but might not want to make a large initial investment, these offers could be worth pursuing.

The promotion offers from BetMGM and Fanatics give users more in bonus bets but require a sizable initial investment. BetMGM is giving users up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but you have to wager at least $1,500 on the qualifying wager to get the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets, but users have to opt into the promotion every day for 10 days and make the maximum wager of $100 per day to be eligible for the full amount. If you have a greater appetite for risk and are willing to wager more up front, these offers could be more appropriate to look into.

Betting on Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6

The Knicks dropped both Game 1 and Game 2 inside Madison Square Garden but defended their home court to keep the season alive in Game 5. New York won easily Thursday night, 111-94. The series heads back to Indiana for Game 6 on Saturday night. The Knicks' other win in the series came in Game 3 on the road.

New York will have to find a way to contain Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who became the first player in NBA history to finish a playoff game with 30+ points, 15 assists and zero turnovers in Game 4. The Knicks did just that in Game 5, holding Haliburton to just eight points on 2-of-7 from the field.

Leading the series 3-2, Indiana is a 3.5-point underdog in Game 6 with the total sitting at 219.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Timberwolves-Thunder Game 5, at SportsLine.

