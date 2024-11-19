Find all you need to know about the latest sign-up promo offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the fall sports season is in full swing. November is a great time for fans, with NFL, college football, NBA, NHL and college basketball games happening almost every night.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). 21+ and present in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, or VT. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). 1 per new customer. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets if your bet wins. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: dkng.co/bball. Ends 1/5/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DraftKings. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Tuesday night features a showdown in the NBA: the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (15-0) head to Boston to take on the Celtics in the in-season tournament. Fans can bet on this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Market Cavaliers Celtics Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) Money line +170 -205 Total Over 236 (-108) Under 236 (-112)

New users who sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook can claim $150 worth of bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins.

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can kickstart their betting adventure with $150 in bonus bets. To claim this offer, simply sign up for a new account and place a first wager of at least $5 on any market.

No promo code is necessary, but the initial bet does need to win to qualify for the bonus. Once the first wager settles as a win, the user will receive six $25 bonus bets, which can be used on a variety of sports and markets, including NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, soccer and more.

This bet-and-get promotion is common across the industry as it provides an opportunity for new users to familiarize themselves with the platform, explore the betting options and place wagers without using funds from their own wallets. With a $5 initial bet, the offer works for seasoned bettors who are new to DraftKings and those new to sports betting altogether.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

To qualify for the DraftKings new user offer, users must be 21 or older and reside in a state where DraftKings is available. After registering and making a minimum deposit of $5, users can place their first bet. If the bet settles as a win, the user will receive six $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets expire in seven days and can only be used once. The bonus bet amount is not included in any potential payouts.

Claiming DraftKings promo and creating account

Follow these steps to create your new DraftKings account and take advantage of the current new user promotion:

Follow any of the links on the banners of this page to get taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Enter all necessary personal information to confirm your identity. Create an account using your email address and a secure password. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app so you can place and track bets from anywhere. Deposit at least $5 into the account, using any of the available funding methods. Place your first wager on any market, making sure to bet at least $5 in the process.

Once the first wager is settled as a win, DraftKings will credit the user’s account with $150 worth of bonus bets, issued as six separate $25 bets. Bonus bets must be used within seven days or they will expire.

DraftKings betting markets

DraftKings is one of the top online sportsbooks, and one of the main reasons is the sheer volume of betting options and markets available to bet on for each game and sport. Users can stick to traditional markets such as picking the winner on the money line, backing a team against the spread or betting on the game to go Over or Under the total.

In addition to those common markets, each sport has its own niche markets available. Here are some of the unique markets available:

Football Drive results, player touchdowns, margin of victory, alternate player prop lines.

Drive results, player touchdowns, margin of victory, alternate player prop lines. Basketball player stat combos, first basket, double/triple doubles, first quarter props.

player stat combos, first basket, double/triple doubles, first quarter props. Hockey goal in first 10 minutes, goalie saves, overtime yes/no.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gambling and provides a variety of tools and resources to help maintain control over betting habits. DraftKings users can:

Set deposit, wager and time limits.

Restrict specific payment methods.

Receive regular reminders during peak betting times.

Temporarily suspend their account or self-exclude completely.

DraftKings reminds its users that sports betting should be fun. By using the responsible gambling tools, users can help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Betting this week at DraftKings

In Week 12 of the NFL season, Sunday’s best matchup is arguably the Green Bay Packers hosting the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last year’s divisional round playoff game.

Market 49ers Packers Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Money line +114 -135 Total Over 48 (-110) Under 48 (-110)