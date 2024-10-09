DraftKings promo for NFL Week 6: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets

Here is what you should know about this DraftKings Sportsbook promo

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, more than two thirds of the league currently has either two or three victories, which has created a large collection of teams in the cozy middle. As the season continues, we’ll see more and more separation.

Week 5 featured multiple big upsets, overtime games and dramatic finishes. We can only hope for more of the same in Week 6.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL this weekend, consider DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can earn $200 in bonus bets after signing up and placing a $5 wager.

Here are a pair of Week 6 games that you can bet at DraftKings this weekend:

Washington Commanders (4-1) at Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

Washington Commanders Baltimore Ravens Spread +6.5 (-112) -6.5 (-108) Moneyline +235 -290 Total Over 52.5 (-108) Under 52.5 (-112)

Detroit Lions (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (3-2)

Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Spread -3.0 (-115) +3.0 (-105) Moneyline -170 +142 Total Over 52.5 (-108) Under 52.5 (-112)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is inviting new users to take advantage of a special offer: claim $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of just $5 on any market. No promo code is required for sign-up.

This offer is a typical bet-and-get deal, one of the more common sportsbook promotions. For example, a user can place a $5 bet on the Thursday Night Football matchup between Seattle and San Francisco. Once that bet is settled, they will receive eight separate $25 bonus bets. These can be used on any market in the following week, including NFL Week 6, college football’s Week 7, MLB playoffs, NHL hockey, or any other sport they choose.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

This bet-and-get promotion is unique because it requires a small initial investment of $5. Additionally, new users can use bonus bets rather than their own cash, enabling a more comfortable way to explore the options DraftKings has to offer.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

This DraftKings sign-up offer is exclusively for new users who haven’t previously registered with DraftKings in any state. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings operates. A minimum deposit of $5 is necessary. You’ll receive eight individual $25 bonus bets, which will expire seven days after being issued and have no cash value until they are wagered. Each bonus bet can only be used once, and any bonus bet stake is not included in potential winnings.

DraftKings betting markets

When betting on the NFL, a lot of the excitement comes from the wide range of betting options for each game. The vast variety and sheer number of markets available combine to play a major role in establishing DraftKings’ solid reputation as a top sportsbook nationwide.

The most popular methods for NFL betting include the spread, total, and money line — traditional markets that will always be in demand. However, DraftKings distinguishes itself by offering an impressive selection of additional markets. Users can bet on touchdowns, drives, player props, game props, team props, and even more unique options.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible betting habits among its users. They provide information, tips, resources, and tools to assist customers in engaging in responsible sports betting.

Users can establish various limits, such as deposit limits, time limits, wager limits, and contest limits, as well as restrict specific funding methods. The app also sends reminders to check in during times of increased activity. Additionally, users can choose to take a temporary break or self-exclude from the sportsbook.

When approached with care, sports betting can enhance the enjoyment of a game. DraftKings aims to provide all users with the resources they need to ensure a positive experience.

Betting NFL Week 6 at DraftKings

If Week 5 is any indication, then the NFL season is set to take off in a major way. A lot of coaches and players say that the first few weeks of the regular season are an extension of the preseason, but it feels like we’ve finally left that in the past. There are several marquee matchups, including the Jets’ first game without Robert Saleh as their head coach.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).