DraftKings promo for NFL Week 8: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 8 of the NFL season got underway on Thursday night with the Los Angeles Rams pulling off the small upset at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The week continues on Sunday with eight early afternoon games, five late afternoon kickoffs and your usual primetime event on Sunday night. Some intriguing matchups include Eagles-Bengals and Bills-Seahawks. New users who sign up at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of kick-off can claim $200 worth of bonus bets after placing their first $5 wager.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes) /MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Bet Type Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals Spread +2.5 (-105) -2.5 (-115) Moneyline +120 -142 Total Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Bet Type Buffalo Bills Seattle Seahawks Spread -3.0 (-105) +3.0 (-115) Moneyline -155 +130 Total Over 45.5 (-112) Under 45.5 (-108)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering an exclusive deal for new users: claim $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of just $5 on any market. There’s no promo code needed to sign up; simply make a minimum deposit and place a $5 bet to unlock this promotion.

This is a classic bet-and-get offer. For instance, a user could wager $5 on the game between Seattle and Buffalo. Once that bet is settled, they’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets. These can be used on any market over the following week, including NFL Week 8, college football Week 9, NBA, World Series, NHL hockey, or any other sport available.

This promotion only requires a minimal initial investment of $5. New users can utilize the bonus bets instead of their own funds, making it a more comfortable way to explore what DraftKings has to offer.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes) /MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

This DraftKings sign-up offer is available only to new users who have not previously registered with DraftKings in any state. To be eligible, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings is active. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. Upon qualifying, you’ll receive eight individual $25 bonus bets, which will expire seven days after issuance and have no cash value until wagered. Each bonus bet can only be used once, and the stake from any bonus bet does not count toward potential winnings.

DraftKings betting markets

Betting on the NFL is exciting due to the extensive range of betting options available for each game. This variety and the sheer number of markets contribute significantly to DraftKings’ strong reputation as a leading sportsbook across the country.

While the spread, total, and moneyline are the most popular and traditional NFL betting methods, DraftKings sets itself apart by providing a remarkable menu of additional options. Users can place bets on touchdowns, drives, player props, game props, team props, and a wide range of other unique choices.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes) /MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is committed to encouraging responsible betting practices among its users. They offer a wide range of information, tips, resources, and tools to help customers engage in safe sports betting practices.

Users can set various limits, including deposit limits, time limits, wager limits, and contest limits, as well as restrict certain funding methods. The app also sends reminders to help users stay mindful during busy periods. Additionally, users have the option to take a temporary break or fully self-exclude from the sportsbook.

When approached thoughtfully, sports betting can enhance the enjoyment of a game. DraftKings strives to provide all users with the necessary resources for a positive experience.

Betting NFL Week 8 at DraftKings

DraftKings is widely considered one of the top sportsbooks in the online space. Their welcome offer, which allows users to claim $200 in bonus bets after they place their first $5 wager, is among the most simple and valuable promotions available.