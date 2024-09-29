Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Entering Week 4, 24 of the NFL’s 32 teams (75%) were either 2-1 or 1-2. That means that Week 4 will be massive as teams begin to separate themselves. 3-1 looks a lot better than 2-2, and 2-2 looks much better than 1-3. While it may still feel extremely early, we’re approaching the quarter-pole of the season. If you’re looking to bet on Week 4 of the NFL season, take a strong look at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users who sign up with DraftKings can claim $200 worth of bonus bets after placing a $5 original investment.

Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers Spread +3.0 (-118) -3.0 (-102) Moneyline +124 -148 Total Over 44.0 (-112) Under 44.0 (-108)

Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Spread -7.0 (-115) +7.0 (-105) Moneyline -340 +270 Total Over 41.5 (-112) Under 41.5 (-108)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is welcoming all new users with the chance to claim $200 in bonus bets after placing their first $5 wager on any market. There’s no need for a sign-up promo code, and you only need to make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate the offer.

This promotion is an example of a “bet and get”, one of the more common sportsbook promotions you’ll find. For instance, a user can place a $5 bet on the early afternoon game between Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. Once that bet is settled, they’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets. These can be used on any market over the following week, including the rest of NFL Week 4, college football Week 5, the start of the MLB postseason, or any other sport or league of choice.

This DraftKings Sportsbook bet-and-get promotion is particularly appealing because it requires a minimal initial investment—just a $5 deposit and wager. Plus, new users can then utilize bonus bets instead of their own funds, making it easier and less risky to explore the offerings at DraftKings.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

This DraftKings sign-up offer is available only to new users who haven’t registered in any state previously. To be eligible, you need to be at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings operates. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. You’ll receive eight separate $25 bonus bets, which will expire seven days after issuance and have no cash value until they are wagered at least once. Each bonus bet is for single use only, and any winnings generated from them do not include the original stake.

DraftKings betting markets

When betting on the NFL, much of the excitement comes from the variety of betting options available for each game. At the same time, the extensive range and pure number of markets offered contribute significantly to DraftKings’ strong reputation.

The most common ways to bet on the NFL include the spread, total, and moneyline—traditional markets that will always remain popular. However, DraftKings sets itself apart by providing an impressive array of additional markets. Users can place bets on touchdowns, drives, player props, game props, team props, and even more unique options.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is committed to encouraging responsible gaming among its users. They offer information, tips, resources, and tools to help customers engage in responsible sports betting.

Users can set various limits, including deposit limits, time limits, wager limits, and contest limits, as well as restrict specific funding methods. The app also sends check-in reminders during periods of heightened activity. Additionally, users have the option to take a temporary break or completely self-exclude from the sportsbook.

When approached responsibly, sports betting can enhance the enjoyment of a game. DraftKings strives to arm all users with the necessary resources to ensure a positive experience.

Betting NFL Week 4 at DraftKings

DraftKings is widely considered one of the nation’s top sportsbooks. They check all of the boxes that a bettor could desire from their sportsbook, including a sleek, functional mobile app, easy banking options, extensive markets and a whole bunch more. There’s a reason they rank top two in nationwide betting handle and revenue generated every month.