DraftKings promo for Sunday Night Football: Lions vs. Texans

Entering the season, the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans were two of the most highly regarded teams in terms of hype and expectations. Plenty of fans and prognosticators had them making deep runs in the playoffs and perhaps even meeting in the Super Bowl.

While it’s still early, both teams have made that preseason hype look warranted. The Lions have lost just one game. They’ve won their last six, defeating their opponents by 108 points in the process – an average margin of victory of 18 points. The Texans have withstood some injuries to key players such as Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs to achieve a 6-3 record. While Diggs is out for the season, there is hope Collins returns Sunday night.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Betting Type Detroit Lions Houston Texans Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Money line -192 +160 Total Over 49.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can claim $200 in bonus bets after their first wager of at least $5 on any market. No promo code is required to claim the bonus, and the user doesn’t need to win their original bet to take advantage of the bonus bets. Bonus bets are issued as eight separate $25 bets.

Across the industry, the bet-and-get promotion is one of the more popular promotions offered. Users can get to know DraftKings and the interface, as well as markets and bet types. They also can place some wagers with bonus bets rather than their own funds. Only a $5 original investment is required, making the barrier for entry low.

For example, a users could wager $5 on the game between Detroit and Houston on Sunday night. Once that bet is settled, they’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets. These can be used on any market over the following week, including NFL, College Football, NBA, college basketball, NHL, soccer or any other sporting event taking place over the next seven days.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

This DraftKings sign-up offer is only available to new users who have not previously registered with DraftKings in any state. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings is active. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. Once your first bet is graded, you’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets, each of which will expire seven days after being issued and cannot be redeemed for cash until wagered. Each bonus bet can only be used once, and the stake does not count toward any potential winnings.

DraftKings betting markets

When it comes to sports betting in the United States, the NFL is king. No sport receives nearly the amount of betting interest that a typical NFL game receives. Primtime games, like Lions vs. Texans tonight, are particularly popular.

While the spread, total and money line are the most common and traditional NFL betting options, DraftKings stands out by offering an impressive variety of additional betting opportunities. Users can wager on touchdowns, drives, player props, game props, team props and many other niche and less popular choices.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible betting behaviors among its users. The platform provides an array of information, guidance, tools and resources to support safe and controlled sports betting.

Users have the ability to set various limits, including for deposits, time spent, wagers and contests, as well as restrict specific funding methods. The app also sends periodic reminders to help users remain aware during busy betting times. For those who need a break, there are options to temporarily pause or completely self-exclude from the sportsbook.

When approached with caution, sports betting can add excitement to the game. DraftKings aims to equip all users with the tools they need for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Betting NFL Week 10 at DraftKings

DraftKings is widely regarded as one of the leading sportsbooks online. Their welcome offer, which gives users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 initial wager, is one of the simplest and most generous around.

Will Detroit continue its march through the regular season? Since losing to Tampa Bay in Week 2, the Lions have won six straight games by an average of 18 points. They’ve eclipsed 40 points three times during that span and have accomplished shocking feats, such as scoring 52 points in a game in which their starting quarterback threw for under 100 yards.