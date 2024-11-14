Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

New users at DraftKings can claim a welcome bonus in time for this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. It’s an NFC East showdown under the primetime lights as the Washington Commanders visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles hold a one-half game lead over the Commanders in the division. The winner of Thursday’s matchup takes control of the race heading into the stretch run of the NFL regular season. Ahead of kickoff, the DraftKings promo offer of bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly is there for the taking for new customers.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings promo

The DraftKings promo is available for all new users. To get started, simply claim the bonus via the links on this page, sign up for an account and make a deposit of at least $5.

Afterward, place a $5 sports betting wager of choice. By following those steps, the reward is $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of the first placed wager. If the user wins, they’ll be credited with the profits and also have $200 in bonus bet credits.

For first wagers that are losers, bettors still can look forward to a reward of $200 in bonus bet credits. The promo will be credited as eight $25 bonus bet tokens, which can be used to place additional wagers. The tokens carry no cash value and expire seven days after being issued.

This is one of the most straightforward sportsbook promos to be found across the industry. It’s open to all new users who are 21 or older and physically located in one of the states in which the sports betting giant operates.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Signing up to claim the DraftKings promo offer is simple and can be completed by following the below steps.

No promo code is needed, just click “Claim Bonus” to begin registration.

Follow the on-screen instructions and enter the requested information.

Accept the terms and conditions and create an account.

Make a minimum deposit of $5.

Browse the odds and markets before placing a $5 qualifying wager.

As part of the registration process, DraftKings has to verify users’ age and identity. Required info includes name, address and the last four digits of social security number. A government-issued photo ID may be required.

What can one bet on at DraftKings

DraftKings has a massive menu of odds and bet types. Included is the Week 11 edition of Thursday Night Football. Kickoff for the Commanders vs. Eagles on Nov. 14 is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Spread Total Money Line Washington Commanders +3.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-112) +160 Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-108) -192

Commanders (7-3) at Eagles (7-2): Heading into the season, not much was expected from the Commanders. The team now is battling the Eagles for first place in the NFC East. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels is the favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

The Eagles have won five straight contests to take the lead in the division chase. On Sunday, they posted a dominant 34-6 road win over the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys. Jalen Hurts accounted for four touchdowns in the winning effort.

Washington enters this showdown looking to rebound from a tough 28-27 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Commanders held a late six-point lead, but Russell Wilson connected with Mike Williams for a 32-yard TD with less than 2 1/2 minutes remaining to grab the victory.

This season, the Commanders are 3-2 on the road, while the Eagles are 3-1 at home. Washington is 7-2-1 against the spread thus far and 7-3 on the over/under. Philadelphia checks in at 5-4 ATS and 4-5 on the total.

DraftKings at a glance

DraftKings is an industry leader and one of the most popular sports betting apps in all states in which it operates. The platform is incredibly slick and intuitive, with a smooth layout and navigation that helps users find what they’re looking for in an instant.

Beyond betting on the NFL, DraftKings has odds and markets available for all of the major sports, including the NBA, NHL, UFC, golf and soccer. Live betting is available, as are a host of parlay and prop betting opportunities.

In addition to the welcome offer for new customers, DraftKings also offers a regular selection of profit boosts for existing users. Our complete DraftKings Sportsbook review covers all of the details you need to know.