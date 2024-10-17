The Week 7 edition of Thursday Night Football features the Denver Broncos facing the New Orleans Saints, and new DraftKings users can get $200 in bonus bets.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

All new DraftKings Sportsbook customers have access to a promotional offer which instantly extends $200 in bonus bets to those who sign up and bet $5 or more.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

There is still time to claim this DraftKings offer before the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints.

An initial $5 wager on the Broncos to win outright on the money line, for example, would instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether or not Denver wins. Let’s dive deeper into this DraftKings promo.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

To receive the benefits of this new-user DraftKings promo, you’ll need to place a bet, as this is a “bet and get” offer. You will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly following the placement of your $5 qualifying wager – win or lose.

The $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings will be credited as eight $25 bonus bet tokens that cannot be divided past that point.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions

Here is some more information that may be of interest regarding this DraftKings offer.

Who is eligible?

Brand new DraftKings Sportsbook customers are eligible for this promotion. Anyone who has registered for an account in the past cannot claim this offer.

What is the minimum deposit?

DraftKings requires a minimum deposit of $5 for this promotion, as well as all subsequent deposits.

Are there minimum odds on the bet needed to access the promotion?

No, there are no minimum betting odds associated with this DraftKings promotion. The qualifying wager just needs to be $5 or more to be eligible.

When do bonus bets expire?

All bonus bets that are received from DraftKings Sportsbook will expire exactly seven days (168 hours) after reaching the user’s account.

Is there a playthrough requirement?

There is no playthrough requirement attached to bonus bets at DraftKings, as they are all non-withdrawable. Any winnings gained from using them, however, are immediately able to be withdrawn.

Do winnings on bonus bets include the initial stake?

Any winnings that might be earned from using one’s $200 in bonus bets will not include the bonus bet stake itself. For example, if someone uses one $25 bonus bet token on a +100 money line bet, and it wins, they will receive the $25 winnings but not the $25 original stake.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

The following steps can be take to claim the current DraftKings Sportsbook promo:

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Use our “CLAIM BONUS” link to get started Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account Deposit $5+ into new account Place a $5+ real-money wager Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly

NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football betting at DraftKings

Week 7 of the NFL regular season will begin with the Denver Broncos facing off against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Here are the odds from DraftKings.

Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints Moneyline -135 +114 Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Total O 37 (-110) U 37 (-110)

Denver is a -2 point spread favorite despite being on the road. The Bronocs are 2-1 away from home so far this season. New Orleans, meanwhile, is 1-2 at home this year.

Sticking with the Saints, this is a team that has lost four straight contests, allowing 29.5 points per game over that span. New Orleans will be once again starting rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler in place of the injured Derek Carr.

The Broncos will also be starting a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, who seems to be finding his footing in the league. Nix has compiled a string of solid performances under the guidance of his offensive wizard head coach, Sean Payton. Over his past three starts, the rookie has thrown for five touchdowns and just one interception.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

Aside from promotions, DraftKings provides its patrons with nearly two dozen betting markets. You will find your standard markets like football, baseball, basketball, etc., but also niche options such as Jai Alai, lacrosse, cricket and many others. Hockey season is also underway, for those who want to bet on the NHL.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).