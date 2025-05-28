The Oklahoma City Thunder are one game away from the 2025 NBA Finals, and they'll look to punch their ticket to the championship series when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday, The Thunder have not made the Finals since 2012, but they have been the No. 1 seed in the West the last two seasons and won a league-best 68 games this season. The Timberwolves, who also made the conference finals a year ago, are hoping to send the series back to Minnesota for Game 6.

More than a decade after Oklahoma City's young core of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Serge Ibaka appeared in the NBA Finals, the franchise has a chance to get back to the championship series with a completely new cast of characters. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way, but Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have grown up in these playoffs to provide solid secondary contributions. The Thunder have been one of the best defensive teams in the postseason, with Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso sparking a unit that has forced 16.7 turnovers per game. Oklahoma City is one win away from the Finals and can close out the series on its home floor.

The Timberwolves are hoping to send the series back to Minnesota for at least one more home game. Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.8 points per game in the playoffs but only managed 16 in a close Game 4 loss. Edwards, who has taken out many greats in the postseason in his young career, will look to add one more chapter to his legacy Wednesday. He'll need help from Julius Randle, who has alternated between strong and lackluster showings. The forward put up 28 points in Game 1 and 24 in Game 3 but combined for just 11 points in Games 2 and 4. The Timberwolves would also like to replicate Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker's production in Game 4. The duo combined for 44 points off the bench.

The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -357 (wager $357 to win $100) on the money line. Minnesota is a +282 (wager $100 to win $282) underdog, and the total is 220.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Timberwolves-Thunder Game 5, at SportsLine.

