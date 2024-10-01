Claim up to $200 in bonus bets instantly by redeeming DraftKings newest welcome promotion

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

New DraftKings users can score a guaranteed bonus (no promo code needed) for wagering on Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

This bet $5, get $200 offer is redeemable right after placing a qualifying wager. Simply sign up for DraftKings, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks, make your first bet, and the welcome promo is yours.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Below, we cover all the information you need to get started.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

Get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings Sportsbook’s newest sign-up offer. All that’s required is a $5 cash bet on any betting market.

Sound simple? That’s because it is.

Follow those steps and — win, lose or push — you’ll be on your way to receiving your welcome bonus. This comes in the form of eight $25 bonus bets. No promo code is needed.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and must be used within seven days of receipt. Additionally, the stake is not included in any potential returns.

To be eligible for this sportsbook promo, bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

It takes only a few minutes to sign up for DraftKings, and no promo code is needed. Here’s all you need to collect $200 in bonus bets:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up with DraftKings. Provide your email address and create a valid username and password for your new sportsbook account before verifying personal information.

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying wager. All sports are eligible.

Fill those requirements and instantly receive your $200 bonus — credited as eight $25 bonus bets — from DraftKings. Unused bonus bets expire seven days following receipt. Again, no promo code is necessary to activate.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can you bet on

Sign up today, and redeem your offer in time for Week 5, which kicks off Thursday in primetime (8:15 p.m. ET) with this NFC South rivalry game.

The Buccaneers own the better record at 3-1, though oddsmakers are siding with the 2-2 Falcons at home. DraftKings lists Atlanta as a 2.5-point favorite and -135 on the moneyline, with Tampa Bay priced +114

Tampa Bay is coming off a 33-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score. It marked the Buccaneers’ second time in four games scoring 30-plus points.

Hot on their heels are the division rival Falcons, who are back to .500 after edging the New Orleans Saints 26-24 on a last-second, 58-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo. It was Atlanta’s first win in three tries at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Buccaneers +114 +2.5 (-112) O 43.5 (-110) Falcons -135 -2.5 (-108) U 43.5 (-110)

DraftKings at a glance

Renowned for generous promos, competitive odds and quick payouts, DraftKings Sportsbook is a go-to for online sports betting.

Users regularly have access to profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, referral bonuses and more. In addition to the bet-and-get offer, these promos and boosts can help build your bankroll and elevate your NFL betting portfolio this season.

The DraftKings welcome promo is among the best in the industry, with first-time users eligible to earn a $200 bonus — divided as eight $25 bonus bets — with their first $5 wager. Win or lose, the same applies.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

There’s a plethora of different markets on which bettors can use their bonus bets. Along with game bets (spread, total, moneyline), DraftKings also has an assortment of player and team props.

It’s easy to sign up, and bettors have access to safe and effective payouts through several different methods (PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, debit/credit card, etc.). In the need of assistance, customer service representatives are available 24/7.