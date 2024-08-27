Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
DraftKings promo: Get $200 in bets + 1 month of NFL+ Premium
Get access to a month of NFL+ Premium with the new user promo at DraftKings
DraftKings Sportsbook is hooking up their new users with the opportunity to earn $200 in bonus bets and one month of NFL+ Premium on the house. On this page, you will learn how to claim this DraftKings promo as well as its key terms and conditions.
Explaining the DraftKings promo
This two-part welcome offer from DraftKings is exclusively for brand-new customers who have never registered for an account in the past.
DraftKings is notorious for its “Bet & Get” promotions, which is exactly how this offer is structured. Rest assured that accessing the perks of this promo is easy.
Start by selecting the “CLAIM BONUS” icon on this page. This will take you directly to the DraftKings sign-up process. Then, complete the registration process, which only takes a few minutes.
After signing up, you will need to fund your account with a $5 minimum deposit. Next, place your initial real-money wager, which must be $5 or more. Upon placement of this qualifying wager, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets – win or lose.
Terms and conditions
As is the case with all of the top sportsbook promos, there are some pertinent terms and conditions to be aware of. Take a look below:
- No minimum odds are required for your qualifying wager
- Bonus bets are credited as eight $25 bonus bet tokens
- Bonus bet tokens cannot be divided into smaller wagers
- All bonus bet tokens expire seven days after receipt
- Winnings from bonus bets will not include bonus bet stake
Again, this DraftKings promo is solely for new customers who are over the age of 21 and who are registering for the first time in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY.
1 month of NFL+ Premium explained
The second part of this new-user DraftKings promo is exclusive access to one month of NFL+ Premium.
After placing our qualifying $5+ cash wager, DraftKings will email you an exclusive promotional link for one month of access to NFL+ Premium, which must be claimed prior to Sept. 30, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET.
Your one-month trial of NFL+ Premium will come with the following perks:
- NFL Redzone
- Full, condensed, and all-22 coaches film game replays
- NFL Network
- Live out-of-market preseason games
- Live local and primetime games on mobile
- And more
Importantly, your NFL+ Premium subscription will automatically renew after the promotional period concludes at the then-current price (currently $14.99/month) until canceled.
How to claim the DraftKings promo
Complete the following steps to claim the two-part DraftKings promo:
- Select “CLAIM BONUS”
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account
- Provide your full name, birthdate, address, email, last four digits of your SSN
- Verify your identity
- Agree to terms and conditions
After completing the registration process, you will need to do the following to claim the offer:
- Deposit $5+
- Bet $5+ on any market, at any odds
That’s it. After placing that initial wager, DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bet tokens and they will email you your exclusive promo link for one month of NFL+ Premium.
What can you bet on?
There are a few things you can bet on right now. First and foremost, we’re heading into the frist real week of the college football season, and there are some great games scheduled for this weekend including North Dakota State vs. Colorado on Thursday, Clemson vs. Georgia and Miami vs. Florida on Saturday, and USC vs. LSU on Sunday.
Next, we are just a little over a week away from NFL Kickoff, and you can already place bets on one of the opening games. Ravens vs. Chiefs is on Thursday night in Kansas City, and then the Eagles and Packers will play the first-ever NFL game in Brazil on Friday night.
Finally, you can always bet on tonight’s slate of baseball games. Some of the bigger games include Astros vs. Phillies, Blue Jays vs. Red Sox, and Orioles vs. Dodgers.
DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance
Of all of the best online sportsbooks, DraftKings usually finds itself near the top.
We have already detailed the sportsbook’s welcome offer, but DraftKings supplies its existing users with an array of promotions too. You will commonly find offers like profit boosts, odds boosts, parlay insurance and more on the “Promos” tab.
Furthermore, DraftKings provides one of the most extensive betting market selections in the industry. Few other betting sites offer niche markets like Badminton, E-Sports and Jai Alai.
When it comes to making deposits and withdrawals, DraftKings has you covered with extensive options. You can make transactions using cards, e-wallets, and transfers, amongst other methods.
All in all, DraftKings Sportsbook delivers one of the premier overall user experiences in the business.