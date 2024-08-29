DraftKings promo: Get $200 in bonus bets + 1 free month of NFL+ Premium

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a new promo that rewards a free one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium along with $200 in bonus bets when you place a $5 qualifying wager.

Get ready for the 2024 college football and NFL seasons with an exciting new promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook. This new DraftKings promo offers a unique perk with a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium. This article provides all the details on this DraftKings promo, including how it works and how to claim it.

Explaining the DraftKings NFL+ promo

The current DraftKings promo works like a traditional “Bet & Get” promotion. That means you have to create a new account, deposit money into your account, and then place your first bet in order to claim the promotion rewards. Most “Bet & Get” promotions require a minimum bet size, and for this DraftKings welcome bonus, the first bet must be at least $5 to claim the offer. After wagering at least $5, your account will instantly be credited with $200 in bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo also offers a unique bonus perk to celebrate the start of football season. In addition to your $200 in bonus bets, you will also get a free one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium. That makes now an opportune time for interested users to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook, as the typical DraftKings welcome bonus does not include any additional benefits like this NFL+ premium subscription.

Terms & conditions for the DraftKings promo

There are a few important terms and conditions to be aware of for this DraftKings welcome bonus.

This promotion is only available to brand-new DraftKings customers. If you have ever signed up for DraftKings in the past, even in a different state, you will not be eligible. You also must be at least 21 years old (unless otherwise specified) and located in one of these states: AZ, CO, CT, DC (18+), IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY (18+) or WV.

If you would like to claim this promotion, you must deposit at least $5 into your new account and place a wager of at least $5 before the promotion period ends, which is on 8/29/2024 at 11:59pm Eastern Time (ET). You can place your $5+ qualifying wager on any betting market with any odds. Your qualifying wager does not need to win for you to receive the promo rewards.

The $200 in bonus bets will be delivered to your DraftKings account as eight bonus bet tokens of $25 each. Those bonus bets must be used within seven (7) days – or 168 hours – from the time they are delivered to your account.

If you win the bets you place with your bonus bets, you will only receive the winnings from that bet, but will not receive the original value of the bonus bet ($25) with your returns. That means if you win a bonus bet at +100 odds, you will receive your winnings of $25 for that bet, but will not receive the original stake of $25. For comparison, if you use real money instead of bonus bets to place a $25 bet at +100 odds, then you would receive $50 if you win your bet – your original $25 wager plus your $25 winnings.

Bonus bets also are not redeemable for cash and cannot be transferred or refunded.

NFL+ Premium overview and promo details

After placing your qualifying wager, you will also receive an NFL+ promo code via e-mail. These codes must be used by 11:59pm ET on 9/30/24 to claim your free month of NFL+ Premium. After the first month, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate (currently $14.99) until you cancel the subscription.

NFL+ Premium is the NFL’s highest-level service offering exclusive NFL content. One of the highlights of this service is the NFL RedZone channel, making it a great way to get access to this popular content if you don’t have a subscription through another outlet. NFL+ Premium also includes full and condensed game replays and all-22 coaches’ film, which can be great ways for diehard fans to dive deeper into the games during the week.

All of the standard NFL+ content is also included with NFL+ premium, including a 24/7 live stream of NFL Network, on-demand NFL content, live streaming of local and primetime games on phones and tablets, and NFL Fantasy+ content and tools for fantasy football players. It’s worth noting that live games can only be streamed on mobile devices and cannot be cast to full-size television sets. Out-of-market games also are not included with NFL+.

How to claim the DraftKings NFL+ promo

Signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook to claim this welcome bonus is very straightforward and should only take a few minutes to complete. Just follow the steps outlined below to sign up and claim your rewards.

Download or open the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app or head over to the desktop site in your browser by clicking one of our DraftKings banners. Find the button to register for a new account and provide the necessary information, including your full name, address, date of birth, mobile number, email address, and the last four digits of your social security number. You may need to verify your mobile number and/or e-mail address before continuing. Create a username and a secure password Allow DraftKings to check your location so it can verify that you are in a state where it can legally operate. Complete the DraftKings ID verification process, which will include providing scans of your government-issued ID card so DraftKings can verify your age and identity. Review and agree to the DraftKings Sportsbook terms and conditions. Add a payment method and transfer at least $5 to your account. Place your first bet of $5 or more

After completing those steps, you will receive your eight $25 Bonus Bet tokens for a total of $200. You will also receive an e-mail with a promo code to redeem your one free month of NFL+ Premium. You will need to create an NFL+ account and provide payment information for the subscription to auto-renew after one month. Remember to cancel the subscription if you do not want to keep it after the one-month promotional period.

What can you bet on at DraftKings Sportsbook?

One of the best reasons to use DraftKings Sportsbook is that it offers one of the widest varieties of betting markets in the industry. One opportunity to get involved is to bet on the Thursday night college football action.

For example, one of the most exciting games of the day features the North Dakota State Bison visiting the Colorado Buffaloes. That game will be broadcast nationally beginning at 8:00pm ET. Colorado is a 10-point favorite against the spread while the over/under bet is set at 60.5 points.

Team Moneyline Point Spread Total (Over/Under) North Dakota State +260 +9.5 (-110) Over 60.5 (-112) Colorado -325 -9.5 (-110) Under 60.5 (-108)

*odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

DraftKings is one of the most recognizable and respected brands in the sports betting industry. It is an all-around top-notch sportsbook that rates highly in just about every category, including a wide variety of betting markets, highly competitive odds, excellent promotions and a solid user experience on its desktop site and mobile app.

DraftKings promotions

In addition to its excellent welcome bonus for new accounts, DraftKings frequently offers several promotions for existing users. One of its most common promotions is profit boosts, which can be available for any type of bet but are especially common for parlays including same-game parlays (SGPs). Profit boosts add a percentage to your potential winnings, so a bet that would normally win $50 would instead win $75 if there was a 50% profit boost. They typically require you to opt-in to claim a profit boost token that you can use when you place a bet within a certain timeframe. There are usually minimum odds requirements, such as -500 or higher (e.g. -300 or +125, but not -750). There are also usually maximum betting limits.

Some other common promotions that DraftKings offers are parlay insurance and no-sweat bets, which work in very similar ways. With parlay insurance, if only one leg of your parlay bet (or SGP) loses, then you will get your original wager back in the form of bonus bets. No-sweat bets are essentially the same thing, except they apply to any individual bet instead of a parlay.

One promotion that is unique to DraftKings is called an “Early Win.” With this promotion active, moneyline bets can be graded as winners even before the game is over, if the team you bet on builds a lead beyond a certain margin. DraftKings offered this promotion over the summer for MLB games where the criteria for an early moneyline winner was a two-run lead at any point in the game. This can be an especially attractive promotion since it removes the risk of a team blowing a big lead.

User experience

DraftKings is one of the most highly rated sportsbooks for its overall user experience. Its desktop site and mobile app are both very easy to navigate to find different betting markets and to monitor bets. That is especially important since DraftKings offers more betting markets than most of its competitors. You can find betting markets for just about any sport at DraftKings, including international sports. Within each sport – especially the most popular sports such as football, basketball, baseball, and soccer – the variety of game lines and prop bets for any individual game are very comprehensive.

Given the sheer volume of sports and betting options, using DraftKings for sports betting might seem overwhelming at first, especially for new or casual bettors. But once users familiarize themselves with the platform, they tend to have a top-notch experience.