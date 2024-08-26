New customers can take advantage of DraftKings’ latest welcome offer in time for start of football.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Football is back, and DraftKings Sportsbook is giving first-time customers the opportunity to cash in on a fresh sign-up offer to wet their appetite for kickoff.

Here’s more on how bettors can claim this promo, along with other valuable information. Let’s dive into the details.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

This promo offer is exclusively available to new DraftKings Sportsbook customers making their first bet of $5 or more. New users must be 21 years or older and register from a state where DraftKings operates. Bettors will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets, as well as a promo code for one month NFL+ Premium, regardless of whether they win or lose their initial wager.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. 1 per new customer. Ends 08/29/2024 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: dkng.co/ftball. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions

Upon completion of the promo requirements, bettors will have their accounts credited with eight $25 bonus bets. These are non-transferable, non-withdrawable, and must be used within seven days. Failure to do so will result in them being voided. They’re also not eligible to be combined with any other promos. While there is no playthrough requirement, winnings on these bets will not include your initial stake. Payouts from winning wagers will be transferred to the customer’s cash balance.

What to know about NFL+ Premium

In addition to bonus bets, customers can unlock a free one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium. This subscription, which grants users access to NFL Redzone, NFL Network and more, must be redeemed by Sept. 30. Unredeemed codes expire and will not be reissued, so be sure to capitalize on your offer.

Following conclusion of the 30-day trial, the NFL+ Premium subscription automatically renews at a monthly rate (currently $14.99). Those wishing to cancel can do so at any time.

It’s important to note that former NFL+ Premium subscribers can redeem this offer. Only current subscribers are ineligible.

In addition to RedZone and NFL Network, this offer will get users access to full and condensed game replays (including all-22 coaches film and Next Gen Stats), live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL Films and more.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Customers need to follow just a few simple steps to redeem their sign-up offer:

· Click “Claim Bonus” · Sign up and complete the registration process · Deposit at least $5 · Place a minimum bet of $5

After placing your wager, you will receive $200 in total bets and your one-month trial of NFL+ Premium. Again, both will be available for only a limited time, so keep that in mind upon receipt.

What can you bet on?

It may be an NFL promo, but bettors can wager on practically any sport DraftKings has to offer, including college football betting options. The Week 1 slate features some compelling matchups, including No. 14 Clemson facing No. 1 Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday (noon ET).

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Clemson +425 +13.5 (-108) O 49.5 (-112) Georgia -575 -13.5 (-112) U 49.5 (-108)

Georgia, led by Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Carson Beck, is a +300 favorite at DraftKings to win its third national championship in four seasons. Clemson is a bit further down the futures market at +4500, though Dabo Swinney’s team is always one to watch in the ACC.

No matter the outcome, this juicy non-conference matchup is sure to have longstanding CFP implications.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

There are several different sportsbooks available to bettors in the United States, but DraftKings has separated itself as one of the industry leaders.

DraftKings allows bettors to wager on everything from the NFL and college football to niche sports like cycling, rugby and more.

Registering for an account is quick and easy, and the interface makes for an enjoyable user experience. On top of that, the sportsbook can be accessed almost anywhere — as of the start of August 2024, it was available in 25 U.S. states.

In addition to its lucrative sign-on promos, DraftKings also offers daily bonuses such as profit boosts, same game parlays, and early win payouts. There are also referral bonuses.

Whether you’re depositing or withdrawing funds to your account, the process is safe and requires just a few simple steps. Bettors can take out their money via several different methods, including PayPal and Venmo. There are various customer service options for those who need assistance.

All of this makes DraftKings a compelling choice for both new and current users come football season. The aforementioned sign-on bonus — bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets plus a free month subscription of NFL+ Premium — is just part of what the sportsbook has to offer.