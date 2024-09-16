DraftKings promo: Get $250 and NFL+ Premium trial for ATL-PHI

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football to close out Week 2. The Eagles have had ample rest after defeating the Packers in Brazil in the season opener. The Falcons hit the road after losing their home opener to the Steelers in Week 1.

With that in mind, bettors still have time to secure one of the best welcome offers in the industry. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new users $250 in bonus bets and a subscription to NFL+ Premium upon signing up.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

Place a $5 bet and you can redeem $250 in bonus bets and a limited-time subscription to NFL+ Premium, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. This offer is good until Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET and solely applies to new users.

Even if you win your qualifying wager, DraftKings will credit your account with 10 $25 bonus bets and a promo code for NFL+ Premium, an all-access subscription service.

Bonus bets should arrive instantly — or in the event of technical difficulties, within 72 hours — and are valid for seven days. They cannot be combined with other promotions. Winnings will not include the initial stake.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

What to know about NFL+ Premium

NFL+ Premium is one of the most convenient ways to follow your favorite team out-of-market. A one-stop shop for NFL fans, this subscription service boasts several different features, including NFL RedZone, live game replays, all-22 coaches’ film, Next Gen Stats, and more. Current NFL+ or NFL+ Premium subscribers are not eligible to redeem this offer.

Promo codes are valid through Sept. 30 and will give each customer one month of access. At the conclusion of the trial period, NFL+ Premium will renew automatically unless canceled.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

Want to bet on Falcons-Eagles? Follow these steps to redeem DraftKings promo and the bonus will be yours.

Register for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Make a deposit of $5

Place a wager of $5 or more anytime before Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. All sports are eligible.

Receive $250 in bonus bets and a redemption code for a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium.

Codes not redeemed by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 will expire and not be reissued. Upon confirming a source of payment, they’ll need to enter their single-use code. The subscription is good for 30 days.

What can you bet on?

The Eagles want to forget how the 2023 season ended, and they’ll happily take the win they earned over Green Bay in Sao Paulo. Saquon Barkley’s Eagles debut went better than anyone could have wished, as he scored three touchdowns. A.J. Brown, who accounted for 119 receiving yards in Week 1, will miss MNF because of a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins made his Atlanta debut last week, and he looked a bit rusty, to say the least. That’s understandable, considering he is coming off an Achilles tear and is 36 years old. But if the Falcons want to avoid losing its seventh straight road opener, Cousins and company will have to do better than 2-for-9 on third down.

DraftKings lists the Eagles as 5.5-point favorites and -245 on the moneyline, with the Falcons +200 to win outright.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Falcons +200 +5.5 (-108) O 46 (-108) Eagles -245 -5.5 (-112) U 46 (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

New and existing customers have access to generous welcome promos, competitive odds and more at DraftKings, a leader in the sports betting industry. It is offering a mix of intriguing bonuses for Week 2 on a user-friendly interface, including touchdown scorer insurance. If a player you bet on to score a touchdown doesn’t reach the endzone, you’ll receive a matching bonus bet. Maximum rewards will vary by customer.

Users in some locations also can play popular casino games such as poker, blackjack, roulette and slots, as well as daily fantasy and Pick6 contests.

Altogether, DraftKings is accessible in more than two-dozen U.S. sports betting states, putting its reach at the top of the market.

Several different methods are available for depositing or withdrawing money, including credit cards and PayPal. Should customers need assistance, customer service reps are available 24/7.

All of this makes DraftKings a compelling choice for the NFL season. Its current welcome offer — bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets and a monthlong subscription to NFL+ Premium — is just part of the appeal.