Football season brings a lot of bettors back into the fold after a summer break. DraftKings sportsbook is welcoming any potential new users with an exciting promotion to begin their betting journey. While football isn’t the only sport to bet on, it is far and away the most popular. Learn more about the DraftKings offer, such as how to claim it and how to take full advantage of it, in this article.

Explaining the DraftKings Promo

New users who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account can claim $250 in bonus bets after placing an original $5 wager with their own money. The bet-and-get promotion is a favorite amongst bettors because it requires less of an original investment. The bonus bets can then be used on any market of your choosing, and you get to keep the winnings. While football is the most popular sport to bet on, you are not limited to betting on football to claim the promotion.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Terms and conditions

This exclusive offer is for individuals who have never had a DraftKings account. If you’re 21 or older and reside in a state where DraftKings operates, you can claim this bonus.

How to Claim the promo

Deposit: Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Bet: Place your first bet (minimum $5) on any market.

Once those two steps are complete, you’ll receive $250 in bonus bets. These must be used within seven days.

Note: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash. They must be wagered at least once. The initial bet amount is not included in winnings.

Explaining NFL+ Premium

Not only do new users get $250 in bonus bets from DraftKings, but the sportsbook is also offering a one month free trial of NFL+ Premium. This is a streaming service bundle that improves the experience for a football fan in a variety of different ways.

NFL+ Premium offers users access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone. RedZone is one of the most popular ways for fans to consume the full slate of action on Sundays, as it cuts into and out of games based on how close a team is to scoring and how close the game is.

In addition, users also have the ability to listen to the audio for any game in the league. On top of that, they can stream any local or primetime game on their phone. It’s a great way to keep up with the live action.

Once a week is over, NFL+ Premium uploads condensed games with no commercials as well as all-22 film for each game broken down by former players and other big names in the industry. You can catch up on what you missed, or you can take a deeper look into something that caught your eye.

How to claim DraftKings promo

If you’ve made the decision to take advantage of this DraftKings promotion, just follow these steps to activate the offer:

Use any of the banners or links on the page to head to the DraftKings sign-up page. Confirm your identity by entering necessary personal information such as your name and date of birth. Create your account using your email address and a secure password. You will use this information to log in. Download the DraftKings app to your phone so you can bet from anywhere. Deposit at least $5 into your account using any of the available funding methods. Place your first $5 bet on any market of your choosing.

Make sure to risk at least $5 on your first bet. Once that bet is graded, DraftKings will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets (divided into 10 separate $25 bets). A few days after your bet is graded, DraftKings will email you the promo code to activate one free month of NFL+ Premium.

What can you bet on?

Users can take advantage of this promotion by betting on baseball, tennis or the NFL. However, most of the attention this weekend will be on Week 1 of the college football season. The slate begins on Thursday and games are scheduled through Monday night. There are numerous intriguing games, including a battle between two Florida-based schools on Saturday.

Bet Type Florida Miami Moneyline Betting +114 -135 Spread Betting +2.5 (-105) -2.5 (-115) Total Betting Over 54 (-110) Under 54 (-110)

Both Miami and Florida are expected to be improved this season. Miami is projected to finish near the top of the ACC alongside Clemson and Florida State after it brought in transfer quarterback Cam Ward from Washington State. Florida needs a strong start to the season as the seat under Billy Napier is warming up.

Despite this game being played in Gainesville, Miami is a slight road favorite. They will have plenty of fans there, and oddsmakers view them as the better team.

DraftKings at a glance

In the competitive world of U.S. sports betting, DraftKings stands out as a premier platform and option for users. Catering to both seasoned bettors and newcomers, DraftKings offers a user-friendly experience with a wide range of betting options that will improve your sports betting experience.

DraftKings offers an exceptional college football betting experience. With its comprehensive markets, competitive odds, and reliable platform and app, DraftKings is a preferred choice across the industry for those looking to get into sports betting.

Whether you’re seeking traditional markets or exploring unique props and same-game parlays, DraftKings provides a diverse selection for multiple sports, including college football. The simple interface ensures effortless navigation across betting markets and seamless access to your betting slip.

Beyond the initial welcome offer, DraftKings demonstrates ongoing commitment to its users with regular daily promotions for existing users. Daily perks like profit boosts, bonus bets, and boosted odds contribute to a rewarding betting experience that ensures users return to the sportsbook.