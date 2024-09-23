DraftKings Promo for Jaguars vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings sign-up offer to bet on Jaguars vs. Bills.

Week 3 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night with a doubleheader that includes an intriguing matchup between Jacksonville and Buffalo. It’s a tale of two different teams, as the Jaguars enter with an 0-2 record while the Bills possess a spotless 2-0 mark. Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been overly impressive to start the season, while Josh Allen is one of the early favorites in the MVP race. Will Jacksonville be able to pull off the road upset to avoid a 0-3 start?

If you’re betting on the game, strongly consider DraftKings Sportsbook. Their promotion for new users rewards $200 in bonus bets after an original qualifying wager of just $5.

Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +200 -245 Total Over 45.5 (-112) Under 45.5 (-108)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering all new users who sign up a special promotion. Simply sign up for an account, make a deposit and then wager a minimum of $5 on any market, and DraftKings will award you with eight separate $25 bonus bets, equaling a total of $200. No promo code is necessary to claim the offer.

The bet-and-get promotion is a common type of sportsbook promotion across the industry. It’s popular because it doesn’t require a large initial investment from the user, but it also allows them to familiarize themselves with all of the markets and offerings available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Users can theoretically bet at least $5 on the Jacksonville-Buffalo matchup to unlock the offer. Once the game is over, DraftKings will add the bonus bets to their account, regardless of whether their original bet was won or lost. From that point, users have seven days to bet on any sport of their choosing with the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

The DraftKings new user promotion is open to anyone who meets these three criteria:

Must be 21 years old or older

Physically in a state where DraftKings operates

Never have registered for a DraftKings account

If you satisfy all three conditions, you can receive up to $200 in bonus bets. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. Your first wager can be placed on any market, but it must be at least $5. Bonus bets will be granted as eight separate $25 bets. These bonus bets must be wagered at least once before you can withdraw them, and the stake of the bonus bets is not included in any payouts.

DraftKings betting markets

When betting on the NFL, a large part of the excitement comes from all of the different betting options available for each game. The quality and quantity of markets available also are a huge part of the reason DraftKings is so highly regarded.

The most popular ways to bet on the NFL include the spread, over/under and moneyline. These are the traditional markets and always will be relevant. However, DraftKings separates itself from the competition by offering a wide range of other markets. Users can bet on touchdowns, drives, player props, game props, team props and other even more niche markets.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming for its users. It provides information, tips, resources and tools to help customers bet responsibly on sports.

Users have the option to set deposit limits, time limits, wager limits and contest limits. They also can restrict certain funding methods. The app sends check-in reminders during periods of increased activity. Users can opt for a temporary break or fully self-exclude from the sportsbook.

When done responsibly, sports betting can enhance the enjoyment of a game. DraftKings aims to provide all users with the resources needed to ensure a positive experience.

Betting Jaguars-Bills at DraftKings

Monday Night Football always is a fun way to start the work week, but a doubleheader multiplies that excitement. The matchup between the Jaguars and Bills is fun for a variety of reasons. We should see a desperate Jacksonville team, as an 0-3 start often is a death knell for a club.