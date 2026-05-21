DraftKings set to shut down retail sportsbook at Wrigley Field

Nearly two years after DraftKings Sportsbook opened a retail location at the iconic Wrigley Field, the operator announced it will be ceasing in-person betting operations on May 31, 2026. The space will continue to operate as a bar and restaurant, similar to a sports lounge, but will not take bets. Those with winning tickets will be able to cash in their slips until June 30.

According to a DraftKings spokesperson, this decision comes as a result of a review of the operator's presence in Illinois and the rising taxes on sports betting in the state. Illinois made big changes to the sports betting tax code over the last few years, adding per-bet taxes that operators have largely passed down to consumers. Sportsbooks also pay a 40% tax rate on adjusted gross revenue above $200 million as part of a new progressive tax structure.

Chicago also added a 10.25% tax rate on all sports betting revenue generated within city limits, which further cut into DraftKings' revenue. Factor in the cost of running an in-person sports betting site and you can see why the retail operation is closing down. DraftKings will continue to operate for mobile sports betting in Illinois.

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With states adding taxes on sports betting operators and the emergence of prediction markets, which do not operate with the same regulations, sportsbooks will have to get creative to serve their consumers while still operating at a profit. DraftKings has launched its own prediction market. These additional costs might also mean more retail locations across the country start to go away as sportsbooks focus on mobile sports betting.