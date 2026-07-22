DraftKings Sportsbook hits new heights during 2026 World Cup with 650% increase in bets

The 2026 World Cup Final has concluded, and the new champion is Spain, which claimed its second Men's World Cup title and first since 2010. The most bet-on soccer match in DraftKings Sportsbook History took extra time, 106 minutes to be exact, for Ferran Torres to lead Spain to a 1-0 win against Argentina. There were over 2 million bets placed in total for the 2026 World Cup Final at DraftKings, according to of the largest sports betting apps, and Torres' game-winning boot was his first goal of this year's World Cup. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 after your first $5 wager:

DraftKings Sportsbook experienced unprecedented growth during the World Cup, emphasizing how much soccer betting has evolved in the U.S. Compared to the 2022 tournament, total bets placed surged by 650%, fueled by the expanded 48-team field, more matches, and increased fan engagement. The World Cup outshone nearly all U.S. sports outside the NFL. More wagers were placed on the Spain vs. Argentina final than the NBA Finals games, Stanley Cup Final games, March Madness games, the 2025 World Series games, and the College Football Playoff, excluding the title game.

Millions of casual soccer fans engaged alongside seasoned and first-time bettors across the U.S to help fuel a dramatic increase in betting volume throughout the tournament and fans taking advantage of the DraftKings promo code. The influx of new customers played a major role in DraftKings posting a record sports handle during the marquee World Cup matches.

Lionel Messi of Argentina, arguably one of the most recognized names in soccer, was the most bet-on player at the 2026 World Cup, according to DraftKings. This is evident when you combine pouring money into branding and celebrity athlete endorsements; the impact will reach millions of fans worldwide. Following Messi, Kylian Mbappe, who was awarded the Golden Boot, and Rodri Cascante, the Golden Ball winner, also topped the betting markets as the most prolific players of this year's World Cup.

Team USA drew the highest volume of wagers, some with sportsbook promos, following a localized betting surge on homesoil, according to DraftKings, as the host country made history by advancing to the Round of 16 before falling to Belgium. That game was the most bet-on soccer game in U.S. sports betting history. American forward Folarin Balogun also dominated the individual player betting markets, even topping global superstars like Messi and Mbappe. If the 2026 World Cup proved anything, it's that the appetite for sports betting and soccer has never been greater. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 after your first $5 wager:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.