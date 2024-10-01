DraftKings Sportsbook promo: Bet $5, get $200 bonus

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

DraftKings is awarding new customers $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. All it takes to claim this offer today is to sign up and place a $5 qualifying wager on any available betting market, including college football or the NFL. Once that happens, you will instantly receive your welcome offer.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN

/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer ends 10/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

No promo code is required. Here’s what else you need to know to get in on the action at DraftKings, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

New DraftKings customers can get $200 in bonus bets. All you have to do after signing up is deposit and bet $5 on any market. You’ll receive the $200 in bonus bets instantly in the form of eight $25 bonus bets, regardless of the outcome. No promo code is necessary.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other promotions. The stake from bonus bets will not be returned in any payout. They must be used within seven days of receipt to avoid expiration.

Say you hit on a +100 prop with your $25 bonus bet. DraftKings will return $25 in cash profit but not the value of the bet itself.

To be eligible for this sportsbook promo, bettors must be age 21 or older, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

It takes only a few steps for users to sign up with DraftKings. Just follow these instructions to get the ball rolling on your bet-and-get offer:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Provide your email address and create a valid username and password for your new account before verifying personal information.

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any sport

Meet these requirements and instantly receive $200 guaranteed — credited as eight $25 bonus bets — from DraftKings. Unused bonus bets will expire after seven days.

What can you bet on

For bettors looking to sign up with DraftKings and claim its welcome promo, this weekend is a good place to start. There are several compelling matchups on Saturday’s college football slate, including No. 9 Missouri visiting No. 25 Texas A&M. Week 5 of the NFL then continues on Sunday as a few key rivalries take center stage in Ravens-Bengals, Raiders-Broncos, and Cowboys-Steelers.

As if that’s not enough, those games will coincide with both the MLB and WNBA playoffs. Both the NHL and NBA preseasons are also ramping up. We’re about to enter the most active portion of the sports betting calendar.

Add it all up and you have one of the busiest periods on the sports calendar. There figures to be something for everyone.

DraftKings at a glance

DraftKings, an industry leader, has a strong offering of daily bonuses for players looking to expand their betting portfolio. These generally include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and more.

DraftKings’ bet-and-get offer is a common sportsbook welcome promo. New users are capable of earning $200 in bonus bets with their first $5 wager. This offer is redeemable regardless of your bet’s outcome, so there’s no need to sweat. Win or lose, DraftKings has you covered.

Bettors can sort through a wide variety of markets with competitive odds. In addition to the ever-popular spread, total and moneyline bets, DraftKings also has player/team props, futures bets and more. In fact, there’s even odds projecting the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Users in select locations can also access casino-style games such as blackjack and roulette, horse racing, and daily fantasy contests. In reality, there’s so much available that the DraftKings Sportsbook app can feel a bit overloaded with information at times. Nevertheless, most will agree the positives still significantly outweigh the negatives.