After another compelling Saturday of college football, we shift our focus forward. Week 6 features several conference games of importance, particularly in the SEC: Missouri-Texas A&M, Auburn-Georgia and Tennessee-Arkansas.

What can you bet on

Bettors have several different options at their fingertips on which to spend their bonus bets. These range from popular game markets like the spread, total and moneyline to national championship futures and more. Saturday’s slate kicks off in its usual timeslot (noon ET). Among the early intriguing matchups is No. 9 Missouri visiting No. 25 Texas A&M.

Missouri was idle last week but still climbed two spots in the AP poll. At 4-0, it is one of 19 remaining unbeaten FBS teams. Led by quarterback Brady Cook (68.7% completion rate, 4 TD), the Tigers are averaging 36.5 points per game.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, is tied with UNLV for the final spot in the Top 25 after beating Arkansas 21-17. The Aggies (4-1) rallied in the fourth quarter thanks to a Tre Watson touchdown.

Despite being the higher ranked team, Missouri is an early 2-point underdog against Texas A&M.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Missouri +110 +2 (-110) O 49 (-112) Texas A&M -130 -2 (-110) U 49 (-108)

Ole Miss (4-1) was one of the biggest fallers in the AP poll this week, dropping six spots to No. 12 following a stunning 20-17 loss to Kentucky at home. The Rebels, favored by more than two touchdowns at most sportsbooks, had their seven-game win streak snapped. It marked Kentucky’s highest-ranked road win since 1977.

Oddsmakers seem confident in the Rebels’ ability to bounce back, pricing them as 9-point favorites and -325 on the moneyline against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks were off last week following a 50-7 rout of Akron that moved them to 3-1.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Ole Miss -325 -9 (-110) O 51.5 (-110) South Carolina +260 +9 (-110) U 51.5 (-110)

DraftKings, one of the industry’s top sportsbooks, consistently receives high grades for its assortment of daily bonuses. Users have plenty to sink their teeth into, including regular profit boosts and insurance for both single bets and same-game parlays.

Bettors can access a plethora of markets, from the NFL to niche sports like F1 racing. Casino-style games (poker, blackjack, roulette, slots) and horse racing are available in select locations, along with daily-fantasy contests.

