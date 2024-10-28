Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

DraftKings Sportsbook is ready for Monday Night Football with an exclusive welcome offer for new users. Place a $5 wager and DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

NFL Week 8 concludes Monday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh has scored 69 points over its last two games and is tied for first place in the AFC North. New York, meanwhile, is facing the possibility of another lost season as it sits in the NFC East basement at 2-5.

Want to get in on the action at DraftKings? Read on to learn more about what’s available at one of the industry’s leading sportsbooks.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes) /MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the DraftKings promo

By signing up and wagering $5, new users can claim $200 in bonus bets, courtesy of DraftKings. The bonus bets are paid out instantly in eight $25 increments, meaning bettors don’t need to sweat the outcome of their qualifying wager. Win or lose, DraftKings will credit the customer’s account.

No promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. Only the first cash wager is eligible. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be combined with other sportsbook promotions. These are valid for seven days, or 168 hours, from issuance.

To be eligible for this offer, bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

A $5 bet on any sport will unlock this offer. Follow these steps below to get started with DraftKings.

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for DraftKings. Provide a valid email address, as well as a username and password for the new sportsbook account.

Verify personal information, including date of birth, location, and last four digits of Social Security number.

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying bet on any sport

Meet these requirements and DraftKings will instantly hand out $200, divided into eight $25 bets. These hold no cash value, meaning the initial stake is not included in any winnings. For example, say a $25 bonus bet is used successfully on a +100 prop. DraftKings will return $25 in cash profit but not the value of the bet itself.

Unused bonus bets expire after seven days.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes) /MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

What can one bet on?

The Steelers stay in prime time after beating the New York Jets 37-15 on Sunday Night Football. Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns and also ran for a score in his Pittsburgh debut, quieting concerns about his health coming off a calf injury.

At 5-2, the Steelers are surprisingly tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. Their plus-60 point differential is second-best in the AFC.

They’ll have an opportunity to build on that against the Giants, who are reeling at 2-5. With All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas out for the season (Lisfranc surgery), the Giants’ 31st-ranked scoring offense (14.1 points per game) faces another major obstacle. Last week, they managed just 119 total yards in a 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daniel Jones will get another start at quarterback for New York, but his leash could be short, especially after he was benched in favor of Drew Lock in Week 7.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings remain bullish on the Steelers, pegging them as 6-point favorites and -238 on the money line. For what it’s worth, the projected total of 36.5 is the lowest on this week’s slate.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Giants +195 +6 (-112) O 36.5 (-108) Steelers -238 -6 (-108) U 36.5 (-112)

DraftKings at a glance

DraftKings offers a regular assortment of bonuses that make it one of the best sportsbooks. These include parlay boosts for the NFL, college football and UFC.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to sign up. Following registration, users can instantly redeem $200 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager.

There are a wide range of NFL betting markets, from standard options (spread, money line, total) to player props and futures bets. And that, of course, is only a snippet of what’s available. Select locations also have access to popular casino-style games (roulette, blackjack, slots, etc.), horse racing and daily fantasy contests.

Deposit and withdrawal methods include PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and credit/debit cards. Customer service representatives are available 24/7 for assistance if needed.