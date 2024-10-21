New DraftKings users can bet on Monday Night Football and unlock this offer

New users can tackle Monday Night Football with the latest welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. No promo code is required to claim $200 in bonus bets following registration.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Want to get started? Here is everything bettors need to know in order to activate this offer from DraftKings, one of the industry’s leading sportsbooks.

Explaining the DraftKings promo

For those who want to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook, they can now claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager. Win or lose, the bonus bets will arrive as eight $25 tokens. These can be used on any sport, including for betting on the NFL.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after receipt. Similar to most bonuses from sportsbook promotions, these bonus bets hold no cash value. In other words, a $25 bonus bet that wins will net $25 in profit that will be added to the customer’s cash balance, excluding the value of the initial stake.

To be eligible for this DraftKings promo, bettors must be age 21 or older, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following locations: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming or Washington, D.C.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks, and new users can redeem its latest welcome offer by following these simple steps:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for DraftKings by providing an email address, as well as a valid username and password for the new sportsbook account.

Verify personal information, including date of birth, location, and last four digits of Social Security number.

Deposit $5

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market

Win or lose, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets instantly. Bonus bets are paid as eight separate $25 tokens. These must be used within seven days of receipt to avoid expiration.

What can you bet on?

The DraftKings welcome promo can be used on any sport, including Monday Night Football. Week 7 that concludes with a primetime doubleheader as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET) and the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers (9 p.m. ET).

Baltimore (4-2) has won four straight games since an 0-2 start to claim a share of the AFC North lead. Led by reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens top the NFL in total offense (453.7 yards per game) and are fourth in scoring (29.5 points per game).

Running back Derrick Henry has had a hand in the Ravens’ strong start, leading the league in both rushing yards (704) and touchdowns (nine). His 5.9 yards per carry are a career high.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings list the Ravens as 3.5-point road favorites against the 4-2 Buccaneers, who are tied for the NFC South lead. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league in scoring (29.7 points per game) following a 51-27 beatdown of New Orleans in Week 6. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdown passes, giving him an NFL-high 15 on the season.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Ravens -185 -3.5 (-108) O 50 (-112) Bucs +154 +3.5 (-112) U 50 (-108)

The Chargers (3-2) climbed back over .500 with a 23-16 victory over Denver last week, and they’ll look to build on that as they visit the 2-4 Cardinals. Running back JK Dobbins has bounced back from a torn Achilles to become a critical part of the Chargers’ new-look offense. He ran for 96 yards and a touchdown last week, narrowly missing his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season.

The Cardinals lost 34-13 to Green Bay but hope to get back in the win column as home underdogs.

DraftKings lists Los Angeles as a 1-point road favorite and -118 on the money line.

MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Chargers -118 -1 (-112) O 44 (-112) Cardinals -102 +1 (-108) U 44 (-108)

DraftKings at a glance

DraftKings Sportsbook’s welcome offer is exclusively available for new customers. However, existing users can access several other unique bonuses, including odds boosts and same-game parlay insurance. For example, DraftKings offered a 50% boost on any four-leg NFL same-game parlay for Week 7.

DraftKings offers a plethora of betting markets, including popular game bets (spread, money line, total), team and player props, and futures bets. There are even odds for the 2025 NFL Draft. Those in select locations also have access to popular casino games such as blackjack and roulette, horse racing, and daily fantasy contests.

A $5 deposit is required to sign up. DraftKings allows several different deposit methods, including PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and debit/credit cards. With a $5 qualifying bet, new customers can instantly claim $200 in bonus bets in the form of eight $25 tokens.