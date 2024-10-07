Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
DraftKings promo for Monday Night Football Week 5: Get $200 in bonus bets
New users who bet $5 on Saints-Chiefs can claim $200 in bonus bets
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will look to continue their perfect — albeit injury-plagued — start when they host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET) in Week 5.
New DraftKings Sportsbook users can claim an instant $200 bonus with a simple $5 bet on the game.
Want to learn more? Below, we cover all the details of DraftKings’ current welcome offer.
Explaining the DraftKings promo
New DraftKings customers can unlock the keys to $200 in bonus bets. The only requirement after signing up is a $5 qualifying wager. No matter the outcome, you’ll get eight separate $25 bonus bets.
Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and must be played within seven days of receipt. You will need to use them individually — bonus bets cannot be combined into a larger sum. Additionally, the initial stake is not included in any winnings.
There is no need to enter a specific promo code for activation, and you’re guaranteed to take home your bonus bets, regardless of your initial bet’s outcome.
To be eligible for this sportsbook promo, bettors must be at least 21 years old, unless otherwise stated, and physically present in one of the following U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.
How to claim the DraftKings promo
DraftKings is one of the most widely-used sportsbooks, and new customers can claim a special promotion for signing up. Here is a step-by-step guide for how to redeem your offer today:
- Click “Claim Bonus”
- Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Provide your email address and create a valid username and password for your new account.
- Verify personal information
- Deposit $5
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any sport
If you choose to follow those steps, you could be on your way to a guaranteed bonus of $200 — credited as eight distinct $25 bets — from DraftKings. You have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire.
What can you bet on?
Still favored to three-peat following back-to-back Super Bowl titles, Kansas City has withstood a rash of injuries to start 4-0. The Minnesota Vikings (4-0) were the only other team unbeaten through four weeks.
Wide receiver Rashee Rice joined running back Isiah Pacheco (fibula) on injured reserve this week after hurting his knee. With Rice out for at least four games, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are expected to lead the Chiefs’ receiving corps.
Despite growing health concerns, the Chiefs still head into Week 5 as 5.5-point favorites and -238 on the moneyline, per DraftKings.
New Orleans (2-2) has dropped two straight after a 2-0 start, albeit by a combined five points. It is not necessarily surprising, as some regression was expected after the Saints erupted for 91 points over their first two games.
|TEAM
|MONEYLINE
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|Saints
|+195
|+5.5 (-112)
|O 43 (-112)
|Chiefs
|-238
|-5.5 (-08)
|U 43 (-108)
DraftKings at a glance
DraftKings is one of the leading players in the sports betting industry. With a wide range of offerings, it has built an overwhelmingly favorable reputation.
Customers consistently have many options at their fingertips, including odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance, referral bonuses and more.
DraftKings’ sign-up offer, meanwhile, is competitive with several other top sportsbook promos. Again, new users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly by signing up and placing a $5 bet.
Bettors can redeem their bonus by betting on the NFL, college football, MLB and many other sports.
It is easy to sign up for DraftKings, and customers have access to safe and speedy payouts via several different methods (PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, debit/credit card, etc.). In the need of assistance, customer service reps are available around the clock.
Overall, with great bonuses and rewards, an easy-to-use interface and more, DraftKings qualifies as one of the top sportsbooks.