DraftKings Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 1

The preseason is in the books, and after a long wait, the NFL regular season is finally set to begin. We’ll get our first look at rookies such as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Marvin Harrison Jr. In addition, we’ll see seven coaches make their debuts with new teams.

It’s a fresh slate for everyone, including bettors. If you’re looking to add a new online sportsbook to your rotation in time for the season, DraftKings is offering a generous promotion for new users; you can claim $250 in bonus bets plus one month of free access to NFL+ Premium.

Betting Type Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Spread -3.0 (-102) +3.0 (-118) Moneyline -155 +130 Total Over 46.5 (-108) Under 46.5 (-112)

Betting Type Philadelphia Eagles Green Bay Packers Spread -2.5 (-118) +2.5 (-102) Moneyline -142 +120 Total Over 48.5 (-112) Under 48.5 (-108)

Betting Type Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) Moneyline +145 -175 Total Over 51 (-108) Under 51 (-112)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

The newest offer for new users from DraftKings Sportsbook is broken down into two parts. The first part allows users to claim $250 in bonus bets. The second part gives users one month of free access to NFL+ Premium.

The bonus bets are earned through a prototypical bet-and-get promotion. Users must deposit and wager at least $5 on any market of their choosing. Once their first bet is graded, DraftKings will credit the account with 10 separate $25 bonus bets, equaling $250. Those bets can be used on any available market, including Week 1 of the NFL season.

Once your first wager is graded, DraftKings will also send you an email with information on how to claim your one-month free trial of NFL+ Premium. This subscription gives you access to NFL Red Zone, NFL Network, condensed game replays, all-22 film, live audio for all games, and streaming of local and primetime games.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

DraftKings new user promo code terms and conditions

The DraftKings new user promotion is available to anyone who meets these three requirements:

21 years of age or older

Located in a state where DraftKings operates

Has never created a DraftKings account

If you meet all three of these criteria, you can claim $250 in bonus bets. An original deposit of at least $5 is required. The user’s first wager can be on any market and it must meet a minimum of $5. Bonus bets are awarded as 10 separate $25 bets. Bonus bets must be wagered at least once before they can be withdrawn. Bonus bet stake is not included in the payout for any wager.

DraftKings betting markets

DraftKings offers markets for a wide variety of leagues and sports across the world, but the NFL is the league that generates the most betting interest and activity.

Traditional bettors will focus on the conventional markets such as the spread, moneyline and total. DraftKings offers these markets with competitive odds. However, where DraftKings really stands out is with its niche markets and props.

Bettors can bet on player props, such as whether a running back will go Over or Under the listed number of yards. In addition, team props such as the amount of points a certain team scores are also available. On top of that, game props such as the first team to score are a popular market.

DraftKings also has specific markets such as first drive, first quarter and first half bets.

Most of these markets can be combined into one bet using the same-game parlay engine. These bets offer a higher payout, but they are harder to win.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is committed to responsible gaming for their users. They offer their customers information, tips, resources and tools to ensure that they stay responsible while betting on sports.

Users can set up deposit limits, time limits, wager limits and contest limits. In addition, users can restrict certain funding methods. The app sends check-in reminders when activity is high. Users can choose to cool off, or they can self-exclude entirely from the sportsbook.

Sports betting is a way to enhance watching a game when done responsibly. DraftKings attempts to give all users the resources to make that possible.

Betting Week 1 at DraftKings

The start of a new football season is a great time on the sports calendars. For a lot of bettors, it’s their first time betting in a few months. This offers a great opportunity to add a new sportsbook to your collection of apps. If you haven’t signed up for a DraftKings account in the past, you can claim $250 in bonus bets in the process.

Not only is DraftKings a great option for NFL fans, but the sportsbook offers plenty of betting lines for other sports such as college football, baseball and tennis. The promotion above does not need to be applied to the NFL as wagers can be placed on any market available.