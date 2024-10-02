Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

As we enter Week 5 of the NFL season, there are only two unbeaten teams remaining. The Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only teams without a blemish on their record. On the other side of the equation, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team in the league yet to win a game.

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving all new users the opportunity to earn $200 in bonus bets with their latest sign-up offer, which can be redeemed by betting on the NFL this weekend.

Week 5 marks the first time this season where bye weeks will play a role, as Philadelphia, Detroit, Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers all have the week off. The first quarter of the season is pretty much in the books, and at this point, it’s time for teams to settle in for the grind.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Moneyline +105 -125 Total Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Houston Texans (3-1)

Buffalo Bills Houston Texans Spread +1.0 (-112) -1.0 (-108) Moneyline -108 -112 Total Over 47.0 (-112) Under 47.0 (-108)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving all new users the chance to earn $200 in bonus bets after placing their first $5 wager on any market. No sign-up promo code is necessary, and a $5 minimum deposit is needed to activate the offer.

This is a classic bet-and-get deal, one of the more common sportsbook promotions. For instance, a user can place a $5 bet on the Thursday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. Once that bet is settled, they’ll receive eight separate $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used on any market over the following week, including the remaining NFL Week 5 games, the college football Week 6 schedule, the MLB playoffs, or any other sport or league of their choice.

The bet-and-get promotion is popular because it doesn’t require a relatively large initial investment—only a $5 deposit and wager. Plus, users can utilize bonus bets instead of their own funds to explore what DraftKings has to offer.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

This DraftKings sign-up offer is available exclusively to new users who have not registered for the famed sportsbook in any state previously. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings operates. A minimum deposit of $5 is required. Bonus bets are provided as eight separate $25 bets. These bonus bets expire seven days after being issued and have no cash value until they are wagered at least once. Each bonus bet can be used only once, and any winnings generated from them do not include the initial stake.

DraftKings betting markets

The NFL is the most popular sport for betting in the United States, largely due to the diverse range of markets available for each game, providing users with numerous betting options. DraftKings is well-known for its extensive offerings, especially when it comes to the NFL. Here’s a list of some of the betting markets available at DraftKings:

Spread

Moneyline

Total

First touchdown

Anytime touchdown

2+ touchdowns

Passing props

Rushing props

Receiving props

Defensive props

Kicking props

Alternate lines

Half time/full time lines

First drive

First of game markets

Halves

Quarters

Game props

Team props

Game specials

Same-game parlays

Parlays

Teasers

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming among its user base. They provide a variety of information, tips, resources, and tools to help customers engage in responsible sports betting habits.

Users can set limits on deposits, time spent, wagers, and contests, as well as restrict certain funding methods. The app also offers check-in reminders during particularly busy times. Additionally, users can choose to take a temporary break or completely self-exclude from the sportsbook.

When practiced responsibly, sports betting can enhance the enjoyment of the viewing experience. DraftKings aims to provide all users with the tools and resources needed for a positive betting experience.

Betting NFL Week 5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

According to most user reviews and metrics, DraftKings is considered one of the top sportsbooks in the nation. It meets all the criteria that one could request from their sportsbook of choice, including a great mobile app, easy banking options, daily promotions and a large selection of betting options. In addition, its offer for new users is among the best in the industry. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets.

