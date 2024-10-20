Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s tough to beat the month of October as far as enjoying sports goes. With playoff baseball mixed into the heart of the NFL and college football seasons, there’s a big game to watch just about every night. This Sunday is no exception, as there is NFL football happening from 9:30 a.m. until after 11 p.m. ET.

New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can claim a welcome offer of $200 in bonus bets after making an initial bet of at least $5 on the platform.

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

The current DraftKings promo for new users is rather simple. Those who have never registered for the sportsbook can earn $200 in bonus bets by making a wager of at least $5.

There’s no need to opt-in to the promotion or enter a promo code, as new users automatically qualify once making the first wager. As long as that bet is at least $5, that activates the promotion.

The bonus bets can be used as eight separate bets of $25 each. Like at other sportsbooks, DraftKings’ bonus bets hold no cash value. That means that a user gets to keep the winnings from a wager placed with a bonus bet, but the stake is not also returned like in a traditional bet. But there is no additional play-through requirement, so any winnings from a bonus bet can be played with further at DraftKings, or withdrawn.

One additional note: The bonus dollars do expire. They will disappear seven days after being credited into an account.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

Here is how a new user can claim DraftKings’ bet-and-get promo:

Click “Claim Bonus” above to be taken to the DraftKings page and follow the path for registration. Register with details that include name, address, email and phone number. Deposit at least $5 by various methods that the site allows. Place a bet of at least $5 on any game or prop bet. The bet is official once the event starts. At that point, the $200 in bonus bets will be credited to the account.

What can one bet on?

Things in week 7 of the NFL season get started early with the third of the NFL’s London games, featuring the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. While this is a matchup of 1-5 teams, interest is high in New England to see the second start of Drake Maye’s career at quarterback, after he showed some promise last week. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are still trying to figure things out after a late-season slump from last year has carried into 2024.

At 1 p.m. ET, is it put up or shut up time for the Philadelphia Eagles? After a less-than-convincing win over Cleveland last week, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni taunted his own fans. He later apologized for his actions, but at 3-2, the Eagles are visiting the New York Giants, who are 2-4 and in last place in the NFC East.

At 4:25 p.m. ET, the whole country will get a rematch from this past season’s Super Bowl: the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs at the 3-3 San Francisco 49ers. The two-time defending champion Chiefs are coming off a bye and are putting their perfect record at stake. The 49ers last played on Thursday of Week 6, so they have the unofficial mini-bye and will be playing at home.

DraftKings Sportsbook at a glance

Want to learn more about what DraftKings has to offer? Here is a brief look.

Daily promotions available

DraftKings has a number of promos for existing users that run on a regular basis. Here are three of the more popular ones:

Same-game parlay insurance – DraftKings will allow a user to opt-in for this promotion. At that point, if the player loses one leg of a same-game parlay that contains at least three legs, the initial stake that’s wagered will be refunded in the form of a bonus bet.

– DraftKings will allow a user to opt-in for this promotion. At that point, if the player loses one leg of a same-game parlay that contains at least three legs, the initial stake that’s wagered will be refunded in the form of a bonus bet. Profit boost tokens – Profit boosts are exactly what they sound like. If someone applies a profit boost token to a wager, they’ll get better odds on a specific bet. Some boosts are pre-loaded, but others will give a 10%, 30% or even higher boost in payouts on any bet that’s chosen.

– Profit boosts are exactly what they sound like. If someone applies a profit boost token to a wager, they’ll get better odds on a specific bet. Some boosts are pre-loaded, but others will give a 10%, 30% or even higher boost in payouts on any bet that’s chosen. No-sweat bets – A no-sweat bet acts as a form of insurance on a wager. When a no-sweat bet token it used, it means that if a bet is a loss, the stake of the bet will be returned to the player as a bonus bet.

User experience

DraftKings’ computer and mobile device versions both get high marks among users. Regardless of the platform, it’s easy to find any sport or game. And if there’s any trouble, the search function can be used to find a specific team or player for prop bets. In fact, there are so many sports available that some reviews state that it’s almost overwhelming to new users. But in case there is any confusion or if an accidental click is made, the site will always list the bet on a confirmation screen before a wager could be mistakenly placed.

Selection of sports and betting markets

As mentioned above, DraftKings offers action on just about any sport or matchup available around the world. Major sports such as the NFL, college football, and MLB betting are covered, but there’s also golf, tennis, UFC, boxing, and dozens of soccer leagues that span the globe. Plus, those familiar with DraftKings when it first was born will remember that it was a site for daily fantasy sports games. That arm still exists, so in states where both are legal, people can place traditional wagers and a variety of fantasy sports contests.

Available banking methods

There is a wide variety of ways to deposit into DraftKings and also withdraw money won from sports betting. Among the accepted forms are credit and debit cards, electronic bank transfers, mobile wallet sites like PayPal, Venmo, and Apple Pay, gift cards, and wire transfers. The downside is that users won’t be able to withdraw via credit card, but the other forms work to take money out of the site.

