DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for Packers vs. Eagles

DraftKings Sportsbook’s latest promotion for new users can be used to bet on the Packers/Eagles game on Friday.

Two NFC playoff teams from last season will kickstart their new campaigns in Brazil on Friday night. The Philadelphia Eagles started 2023 with a 10-1 record but went on to lose five of their final six regular season games before being ousted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

On the other side of that equation, the Green Bay Packers went on a 6-2 run to end the regular season, snuck into the postseason, and won a road playoff game in Dallas. Will either of these runs continue into the new season?

DraftKings is allowing new users to celebrate the start of the NFL season with their current promotion. Simply bet at least $5 on any market and receive $250 in bonus bets. In addition, users will get one month of free access to NFL+ Premium.

Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles Spread +2.0 (-108) -2.0 (-112) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Over 49.0 (-112) Under 49.0 (-108)

Explaining the DraftKings Sportsbook promo

New users who sign up for a DraftKings account can claim $250 in bonus bets as well as one month of NFL+ Premium access for free.

The first part of the DraftKings Sportsbook promo is a traditional bet-and-get promotion. Deposit and place a wager of at least $5 and DraftKings will reward you with ten separate $25 bonus bets which can be used across the site’s wide selection of markets

It’s a wild weekend of football action, as there are NFL games scheduled on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. In addition, there’s college football action on Friday and Saturday. Bet $5 on any game and receive $250 worth of bonus bets to bet the rest of the weekend’s slate.

Users will also receive a promo code to claim one month of NFL+ Premium for a month. This service offers a variety of perks including:

NFL Red Zone

NFL Network

Live audio of all games

Phone streaming of all local and primetime games

Condensed game replays

All-22 film

Advanced analytics database

Fans can use these resources to gain additional knowledge and help inform themselves before placing their NFL bets.

DraftKings new user promo terms and conditions

New users who are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where DraftKings operates are eligible to claim this new user promotion.

The first bet on the account must have a minimum stake of $5.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required.

Bonus bets are issued as ten separate $25 bonus bets.

Bonus bets have no cash value and must be wagered to convert into cash balance.

The bonus bet stake is not included in the payout.

Bonus bets expire 168 hours after being issued.

DraftKings betting markets

NFL Football is the most popular sport to bet on in the US market, and DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks nationwide. The sportsbook offers numerous unique markets that meet the needs of both novice and experienced bettors.

Whether you want to place a simple spread bet, bet a first touchdown scorer prop or combine your bets on a same-game parlay, DraftKings has countless options available. Each game has hundreds of different lines posted that even the most niche bettor will find something they can bet on at DraftKings.

Gambling responsibly with DraftKings

DraftKings offers all users a playbook including information, resources, tips and tools as to how to gamble responsibly. Here are some of the options available to users to ensure they bet responsibly:

Deposit limits

Wagering limits

Time limits

Cool off period

Managing deposit methods

Check-in reminders

Alerts

Self-exclusion

Sports betting is supposed to be a fun way to enjoy sports. If you stay responsible, it should be exactly that.

Betting Packers vs. Eagles at DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the nation’s top sportsbooks in terms of volume of wagers and betting handle. There’s a good reason for that when you look at their offerings.

Few sportsbooks can match both the quantity and quality of available markets that DraftKings offers. The DraftKings app makes it easy to navigate the Sportsbook and the process of placing a bet. The user experience is improved by helpful customer service. The app is also safe and secure, making depositing and withdrawing money with its numerous banking options a breeze. DraftKings also takes care of all bettors with daily promotions for existing users.