DraftKings and Underdog have submitted applications to be sports betting operators in Missouri, according to the Missouri Gaming Commission. The commission also notes these are the first two sportsbooks to submit applications in the state, though more are expected to follow.

Missouri sports betting is expected to go live Dec. 1, and sportsbooks must submit an application to operate in the state. There are two different types of applications. The first is a partnership with one of the state's existing casinos or professional sports teams. The St. Louis Cardinals already have a partnership with bet365. Century Casinos recently announced BetMGM as its partner. Operators seeking these licenses must submit an application to the regulator by Sept. 12.

However, there are also two untethered licenses available for standalone sportsbooks. Those applications must be submitted by July 15. The application process opened in Missouri on May 15, and while it's unclear which type of licenses DraftKings and Underdog applied for, the early submission suggests they could be angling for the untethered ones. With Century Casinos locking down BetMGM and the Cardinals going with bet365, there are 12 more casinos and five professional sports teams left to partner with in Missouri, along with the two standalone licenses.

While Underdog already has a daily fantasy product live in Missouri, the company only has one sportsbook, which is in North Carolina. As the Sept. 12 deadline nears, it's likely FanDuel, Fanatics and Caesars all submit applications. Rush Street Interactive, the parent company for BetRivers, and Penn Gaming, the parent company for ESPN Bet, are also expected to submit applications. Bally's will also be a factor in the Missouri sports betting scene.

Missouri voters approved legalizing sports betting on the November 2024 ballot. The bill required sports betting to be operational by Dec. 1, 2025, but things might be operational sooner than that given some of the MGC deadlines. Missouri is planning to institute a 10% tax on sports betting revenue.