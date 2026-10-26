The 2026-27 NBA season is underway, and the newest DraftKings promo code gives new users three months of free NBA League Pass and $200 in bonus bets after spending $5, paid within 21 days for the action. The New York Knicks will try to become the first back-to-back NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Claim your free NBA League pass and $200 in bonus bets here:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. This offer is available for new users at DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps with the latest DraftKings promo code to get access to this promo and others:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email, address and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit and opt in to the NBA League Pass promotion. Wager at least $5.

Get started here:

How does the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code work?

DraftKings will give new customers one promo code to redeem a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass in addition to $200 in bonus bets after wagering $5. The $200 bonus bets are paid within 21 days via eight $25 bonus bets. Users receive two $25 bonus bets after betting $5, and two more on Days 7, 14 and 21. Get started here if you're a new user:

What is DraftKings?

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the nation's largest sportsbooks, providing the ability to wager on thousands of winners, spreads, props, over/unders, futures and more. DraftKings offers a variety of sports betting options, from the biggest sports such as football, basketball, baseball and soccer, to more niche sports such as cricket, sailing and rugby. Along with the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo, the sportsbook often provides multiple profit boost tokens and daily and no sweat bets to increase your potential winnings.

2026-27 NBA storylines

Will we see a repeat champion?

Not only has there been no repeat champion since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, eight different franchises have won the NBA title over the last eight seasons. Those eight teams are the Raptors, Lakers, Bucks, Warriors, Nuggets, Celtics, Thunder and Knicks in order from 2019 to 2026. Two teams are tied for the shortest odds to win this year's NBA title entering the new season in the latest NBA odds at DraftKings - one would further this trend with the other ending it. The Thunder, who won in 2025, and Spurs are +270 favorites to win it all.

However, there are other teams outside the past eight champions the odds say have a real chance at winning a title. The 76ers have the third-shortest odds at +900, and the Cavaliers (+2200), Timberwolves (+2500) and Pistons (+2500) are also in the 10 shortest odds to win the 2027 NBA Finals. If the 76ers win the championship this season, LeBron James can help a fourth different franchise win a title over his career, and the second in the past decade. Stars like Donovan Mitchell (Cavs), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) and Cade Cunningham (Pistons) are chasing their first championship rings. If you're a new user, claim the NBA League Pass offer at DraftKings here:

NBA League Pass pricing

Users don't need a specific TV or streaming service to access NBA League Pass, which has a monthly base price of $16.99/month, to watch every out-of-market game live or on demand on one device. Users can upgrade to NBA League Pass Premium for $24.99/month to stream on up to three devices. The NBA League Pass base plan is $109 annually, and $159.99 annually for NBA League Pass Premium.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass grants access to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Local blackout restrictions apply, and users are also unable to watch nationally broadcast games on traditional television services or streaming platforms. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's a 7 p.m. ET to see how LeBron James and his new teammates play in Philadelphia, or a 10 p.m. ET West Coast contest with Luka Doncic running the Lakers show, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a Kawhi Leonard fan who wants to watch his return to Toronto? Claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code here:

NBA League Pass FAQ

Local blackout restrictions apply to NBA League Pass, as well as blackouts for nationally televised or streamed games. Depending on your NBA League Pass subscription, you could watch on three streams at once. The base plan ($16.99/month) allows only one concurrent stream, but the NBA League Pass Premium package allows up to three streams at once.

Multiview allows users to watch up to four games at once, and this feature is offered in both the basic and premium plans. Offline viewing is available in the premium plan, but not the base plan.

Those who use the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo will be provided a promotion code from DraftKings to claim three months free of NBA League Pass. After the three months, the subscription auto-renews monthly for the base plan, but you can cancel at any time.

If you are a die-hard NBA fan who doesn't want to be restricted by your local broadcast or the national schedule, NBA League Pass is the best way to track your top teams, favorite players, Fantasy basketball lineups, or online sports betting wagers. Claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Full DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

New customers can gear up for the NBA season with this game-changing deal: Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager.

1 per new customer.

Must select token BEFORE placing min. $5 bet to get 1 promo code to redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription, complimentary of DraftKings.

Get max. $200 in Bonus Bets as 8x $25 in Bonus Bets.

Reward issued as 2x $25 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Get 1 promo code to redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription, complimentary of DraftKings.

Subscription auto-renews monthly at the then-current price (currently $16.99/mo); cancel anytime.

New Customers Only.