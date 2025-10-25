The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons will try to recover from Week 7 defeats when they face each other in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. The Dolphins were humbled by the Browns 31-6 in terrible weather conditions, while the Falcons could not get past the 49ers in a 20-10 loss. At one point, these were considered two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but the Dolphins are 25th in scoring offense and the Falcons are 28th heading into Week 8.

Both clubs can rack up yards, but putting points on the board seems to be a challenge, which makes anytime touchdown scorer picks harder to select. However, we think these players have a great chance of hitting paydirt in Week 8.

Top Dolphins vs. Falcons anytime touchdown scorer props:

Drake London (+105)

The Falcons don't have many weapons in the passing game, and Michael Penix Jr. usually locks in on London in key situations. Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson do provide some support, but London is the engine of the passing game. He's going to have a favorable matchup here as the Dolphins rank 27th in passing yards allowed per game. The star receiver should be able to beat this secondary routinely and find the end zone on Sunday.

Jaylen Waddle (+180)

Waddle became the de facto top receiver after Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury, though he has also been banged up throughout his career. The Falcons have been surprisingly competent defensively, so Waddle might draw additional attention as Atlanta forces other players to step up. Still, I expect the Dolphins to give Waddle enough looks to make him a decent anytime touchdown option in Week 8.