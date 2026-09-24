Two NFC teams clash to kick off Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Green Bay is 1-1 and has been up and down to begin the year, while poor quarterback play has Atlanta 0-2 and turning to a different starter under center on Thursday. The Packers blew a late lead to Minnesota in Week 1 before needing overtime to beat the Jets in Week 2. The Falcons had to start Cooper Rush at quarterback the last two weeks due to injury, but after the offense compiled 16 total points through two weeks, Kevin Stefanski will start Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday. With each team coming in with questions on offense and on short rest, who should you target for anytime touchdown scorers? We've made two prop betting picks for Thursday Night Football. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Falcons at Packers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at historic Lambeau Field. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps, .

Falcons vs. Packers anytime touchdown scorer props

Drake London (+175)

No one is happier to see Penix under center than London. The star wideout has had a slow start to the year with Rush throwing him the football, as the USC product has caught only six balls for 80 yards and no touchdowns. London has thrived with Penix as his quarterback, tallying 91 catches for 1,286 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games since 2024. Penix has shown he's going to pepper his top guy with targets, and with London clearly frustrated with how this season has started, look for the Falcons to get him involved early and often, especially in the red zone. Bet on Week 3 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Tucker Kraft (+170)

Last week in this space, we looked at the tight ends, targeting both Detroit's Sam LaPorta and Buffalo's Dalton Kincaid. Each had a big game, with both finding the end zone. We'll look to another star tight end this week in Kraft, who's had a bit of a slow start to 2026. Kraft has five catches for 60 yards through Week 2, but he was well on his way to a 1,000-yard season last year before a torn ACL ended his season. This is clearly a guy Jordan Love wants to get the ball to. Kraft has a nice matchup for touchdowns here. Atlanta has given up three touchdowns to tight ends already this year, with Darren Waller catching two scores last week and Pat Freiermuth finding the end zone in Week 1. Kraft is a better receiving threat than those two, so look for Love to get him involved in a big way on Thursday. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $250 in bonus bets: