Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing 10 games due to a groin injury, but her return didn't go as expected. The star guard scored just 10 points as the Fever fell 80-61 to the Golden State Valkyries. Clark and the Fever are back in action Friday night when they host the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Interested in WNBA betting or WNBA player props? Before you make any bets, make sure to check out what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say about Friday's Dream vs. Fever matchup.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Fever-Valkyries picks for Friday, July 11:

Fever -2.5

Over 166.5

Fever -2.5

Caitlin Clark's return to action didn't go as planned for Indiana, but with a couple days to adjust from that one, this one should be a different story. This line essentially implies a neutral court pick 'em, which is giving us some value on the Fever here.

While Atlanta has been the better team this season, Indiana with a healthy Clark should be the better side going forward. Take advantage of a buy-low spot and take the Fever here.

Dream/Fever Over 166.5

There may be no single player in the league who impacts totals more heavily than Clark. Indiana and its opponents are both scoring around five more points per possession with Clark on the court.

That translates to close to eight points per game that Clark's presence has added to the game totals this season, and while that may regress a bit, this line isn't adjusted enough. Bet on offense in this one.