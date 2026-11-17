Top-10 teams battle it out when the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday night. Illinois is coming off a 108-86 win over Sam Houston on Friday, while Duke defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 90-47 that same night. The Fighting Illini (3-1), who tied for second in the Big Ten at 15-5 and were 28-9 overall last season, are 0-1 on the road in 2026-27. The Blue Devils (3-1), who won the ACC at 17-1 and were 35-3 overall last year, are 3-0 on their home floor this season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is at 7 p.m. ET. Duke is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Illinois vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 166.5. Before making any Illinois vs. Duke picks, check out the Illinois vs. Duke predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Duke and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Duke vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. Duke spread: Duke -8.5 Illinois vs. Duke over/under: 166.5 points Illinois vs. Duke money line: Duke -357, Illinois +310 Illinois vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine Illinois vs. Duke streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Illinois vs. Duke predictions

After evaluating Illinois vs. Duke from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (166.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in five of the last eight Illinois games. It also hit in the last Duke contest. The Fighting Illini are allowing 71.3 points per game, while the Blue Devils are allowing 57 points, second-least amount in the ACC.

The model projects three Illinois players to reach double-figure scoring, with Andrej Stojakovic projected to score 14 points on average. It says three Duke players will score at least 10 points, led by Jacob Theodosiou, who will score more than 12.

The model projects 156 combined points as the Under hits 78% of the time. See the Illinois vs. Duke spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Illinois vs. Duke picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Illinois vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Illinois vs. Duke spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



