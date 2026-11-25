The lone ranked matchup on Wednesday's college basketball schedule will pit a pair of blue bloods versus one another as the Duke Blue Devils face the UConn Huskies. A neutral site in Las Vegas will host the battle, and these programs have combined for 11 national championships. No. 10 UConn (4-1) is coming off its first defeat of the year in falling to Arizona, 85-79, last Wednesday. No. 16 Duke (4-2) has alternated wins and losses over its last five and is coming off a Saturday victory over Washington State, 78-74. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UConn prevailed in their last meeting with an epic comeback in last season's Elite Eight. The latest UConn vs. Duke odds list the Huskies as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 146.5. Before making any Duke vs. UConn picks, check out the UConn vs. Duke predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 31-24 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Duke and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Duke vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Duke spread: UConn -2.5 UConn vs. Duke over/under: 146.5 points UConn vs. Duke money line: UConn -142, Duke +120 UConn vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine UConn vs. Duke streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Duke vs. UConn predictions

After evaluating UConn vs. Duke from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (146.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over is a combined 7-4 for the two schools this season, and both programs have eclipsed the totals in their respective games each of the last two contests. When these squads met a few months ago in the NCAA Tournament, they went over by more than 10 points of the line of 134.5.

The star from that contest, UConn's Braylon Mullins, is projected to lead all players on Wednesday with 14.2 points. However, Duke is forecasted to have the game's next three highest scorers in Jacob Theodosiou, Patrick Ngongba II and John Blackwell. These programs are projected to narrowly eclipse the total by combining for 147 points, giving value to the Over in Vegas. See the Duke vs. UConn spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make UConn vs. Duke picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Duke vs. Connecticut, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Connecticut vs. Duke spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated O/U picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



