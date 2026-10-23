Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Duke Blue Devils battle the Virginia Cavaliers in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Friday night. Duke is coming off a 24-20 loss to North Carolina, while Virginia dropped a 23-13 decision at SMU on Saturday. The Blue Devils (4-2, 1-2 ACC), who are tied for 11th in the conference, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (4-3, 2-2 ACC), who are tied for fourth in the league, are 1-1 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 46.5 in the latest Duke vs. Virginia odds. Before making any Duke vs. Virginia picks, check out the Duke vs. Virginia predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. Virginia odds

Duke vs. Virginia spread Virginia -2.5 Duke vs. Virginia over/under 46.5 points Duke vs. Virginia money line Virginia -137, Duke +121 Duke vs. Virginia picks See picks at SportsLine Duke vs. Virginia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Duke vs. Virginia predictions

After simulating Duke vs. Virginia 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in four of the past seven head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in six of the past 10 Duke games, and three of the last six Virginia matchups. Both teams can put points on the board. Duke is averaging 31.7 per game, while Virginia averages 30.

Senior quarterback Walker Eget helps power the Blue Devils' attack. For the season, he has completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,229 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. Virginia, meanwhile, is led by senior quarterback Beau Pribula. He has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,211 yards and 13 touchdowns with one interception.

The model is projecting 53 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Duke vs. Virginia picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Virginia, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.