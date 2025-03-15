The shorthanded and top-seeded Duke Blue Devils will battle the second-seeded Louisville Cardinals for the 2025 ACC Tournament championship on Saturday. Duke held off a furious rally from fifth-seeded North Carolina 74-71 on Friday night in the semifinals, while Louisville defeated Clemson 76-73. The Cardinals (27-6, 18-2 ACC), who have won 11 in a row and 21 of 22 games, are 2-4 against ranked teams this season. The Blue Devils (30-3, 19-1 ACC), who will be without freshman forward Cooper Flagg (ankle), have won 10 straight and 26 of 27 games.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Duke defeated Louisville 76-65 in their only meeting during the regular season on Dec. 8. Duke is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Louisville vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146. Before making any Duke vs. Louisville picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Duke You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Duke vs. Louisville:

Duke vs. Louisville spread: Duke -5.5



Duke vs. Louisville over/under: 146 points

Duke vs. Louisville money line: Duke -254, Louisville +206

LOU: The Cardinals are 6-4 against the spread over their last 10 games

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games

Duke vs. Louisville picks: See picks at SportsLine

Duke vs. Louisville streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Duke

With Flagg out indefinitely, the Blue Devils have turned to freshman guard Kon Knueppel for offensive stability. In Friday's semifinal win over arch-rival North Carolina, Knueppel finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. He poured in 28 points, while dishing out eight assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 78-70 win over Georgia Tech in Thursday's quarterfinal. In 29.9 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal.

Junior guard Tyrese Proctor is one of three Blue Devils averaging double-digit scoring on the season. In 29.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He scored 11 points and added three rebounds and two steals in the semifinal win over the Tar Heels. In an 82-69 win over North Carolina on March 8, he poured in 16 points and added two rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Louisville

Senior guard Chucky Hepburn helps power the Cardinals. The transfer, who is in his first season with the program after spending the past three years at Wisconsin, is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 34.3 minutes. He is coming off a 12-point, five-assist, five-rebound and six-steal performance in Friday's semifinal win over Clemson. He had 20 points, eight assists and two rebounds in a 75-73 win over Stanford in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Senior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. is one of four Louisville players who are averaging double-digit scoring. In 32.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He poured in 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists in Friday's win over the Tigers. In the quarterfinals against Stanford, he scored 25 points, while adding two rebounds and two assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Duke vs. Louisville picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisville vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.