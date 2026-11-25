Two of the most prestigious programs in college basketball go head-to-head with the No. 10 UConn Huskies taking on the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils in a non-conference contest on Wednesday. It's a rematch of last year's Elite Eight, which UConn won near the buzzer. This Duke vs. UConn matchup takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. According to the latest college basketball odds, UConn is listed as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. We're going over everything bettors need to know to be prepared to make UConn vs. Duke picks. All Duke vs. UConn odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we're offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make UConn vs. Duke predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 31-24 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

UConn vs. Duke betting odds (via DraftKings)

UConn vs. Duke money line: UConn -142, Duke +120 UConn vs. Duke Over/Under: 146.5 (Over -112, Under -108) UConn vs. Duke spread: Huskies -2.5

Duke vs. UConn betting preview

Duke and UConn had one of the wildest finishes of the NCAA Tournament last year, with UConn's Braylon Mullins making a 35-foot 3-pointer off a turnover with 0.3 seconds left for a 73-72 victory. Duke was the No. 1 seed with UConn second in the East Region, and the Huskies went on to reach the National Championship Game before a 69-63 loss to Michigan. Mullins is back, and he leads UConn at 20.8 points per game this season.

Duke, coming off back-to-back 35-win seasons, was the preseason No. 2 team in the nation, ranked inside the top two in the preseason for just the second time in the last nine seasons. But the Blue Devils have failed their first two tests against ranked teams. Duke is 4-2 overall, 4-0 against unranked teams and 0-2 against ranked ones (79-73 loss to No. 5 Michigan State and 99-78 loss to No. 10 Illinois). Duke's top-two leading scorers from last year are now in the NBA, but it returned top-six scorers in Patrick Ngongba II, Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr.

UConn was the preseason No. 4-ranked team, and the Huskies are 4-1 overall, including 1-1 against ranked teams. The Huskies won their rematch against the team that ended their season — which Duke seeks to do to UConn on Wednesday — in an 85-77 win over Michigan. The Huskies are coming off an 85-79 loss to No. 12 Arizona, though. UConn is without its three top scorers from last year and will likely lean on Mullins for more heroics beyond just the final shot. Spend $5+ UConn vs. Duke with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

UConn vs. Duke picks, prediction

Duke to win (+120)

Duke returns three of its top six scorers from last year, and none of them will forget the feeling of how last year ended with a 73-72 loss off a turnover and long 3-pointer by Braylon Mullins with 0.3 seconds left — costing the Blue Devils a trip to the Final Four. Duke has dropped its first two games against ranked teams this season, but UConn is also coming off a ranked loss. The Blue Devils have won two of the last three meetings with UConn, and lead the all-time series, 6-5.

Duke added two top-15 prospects from the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports, highlighted by No. 4 Cameron Williams. UConn didn't have any top-15 recruits. Duke had the No. 2 Class of 2026, while UConn's class was ranked 23rd with the transfer portal and freshman class combined. The model projects Duke to win in 68% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds.

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