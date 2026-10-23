We got a major upset in last year's ACC Championship Game, and we've got a rematch of that game taking place on Friday the Virginia Cavaliers host the Duke Blue Devils. Duke got the upset win last year shortly after Virginia had gotten a win in the regular-season matchup. This year, the Cavaliers are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play after losing to Florida State and SMU. The Blue Devils enter the weekend with a 4-2 record (1-2 in ACC) but are riding a two-game losing streak with losses to Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET Friday night, and the Cavaliers are 2.5-point home favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook odds. The Over/Under for total points scored is 46.5. Bet on Duke vs. Virginia at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll highlight our best bet for Duke vs. Virginia using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Duke vs. Virginia betting odds (via DraftKings)

Duke vs. Virginia money line: Duke +114, Virginia -135 Duke vs. Virginia Over/Under: 46.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Duke vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -2.5

Duke vs. Virginia betting preview

The ACC title game last year had more of an impact on the College Football Playoff field than any other single game. Virginia had beaten Duke in the regular season and entered the ACC title game at 10-2. But the Blue Devils got an overtime upset win. That Duke win pushed Virginia to 10-3 and out of the CFP, and it vaulted both Miami and James Madison into the field. It also played a big role in Notre Dame missing the playoff.

It doesn't look like either team will be in the ACC title picture or the CFP conversation this year, however. Duke has dropped two straight conference games to Georgia Tech and North Carolina by a combined six points. Virginia lost a non-conference game to West Virginia and also fell to Florida State and SMU in conference action.

Duke's strength is its defense, which is 18th in the nation. The Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah to Miami in the transfer portal last offseason and have rolled with Walker Eget. Virginia is 67th nationally in average scoring and ranks 39th in points per game allowed.

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Duke vs. Virginia picks, prediction

Duke money line

The Cavaliers are a perfect 4-0 at home this year, but the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Blue Devils in this one. Duke is in the midst of a two-game losing streak, but the losses came by seven total points. The SportsLine model has Duke winning 56% of the time at plus money line betting odds, which would move the Blue Devils to 5-2 overall this year. The model also has Duke covering as 2.5-point spread betting underdogs in 62% of simulations.