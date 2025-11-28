The NFL has expanded its holiday presence in recent years to include Black Friday, and this year's day after Thanksgiving matchup will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, and both teams lead their divisions with 8-3 records. Saquon Barkley has had a penchant for primetime since arriving in Philadelphia, rushing for 766 yards and scoring eight total touchdowns in eight night games the past two seasons. However, you can still find Barkley listed as high as -120 in the Eagles vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer odds. He's one of our top NFL anytime TD scorer picks for Friday against a Bears defense down three starting linebackers.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for NFL on Black Friday in Week 13. With NFL props available for almost every player in Bears vs. Eagles at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Black Friday NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 on a sizzling 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Eagles vs. Bears.

Best NFL on Black Friday anytime TD prop picks:



A.J. Brown, Eagles (+115)

Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-130)

Colston Loveland, Bears (+400)

A.J. Brown, Eagles (+115, bet365)

A.J. Brown, Eagles (+115, bet365)

Brown has been the squeaky wheel that has gotten the grease in recent weeks, as he's received 21 targets in two weeks since vocalizing complaints about the offense on social media. He's parlayed those targets into 15 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, and his YAC ability could make him a nightmarish matchup for a Bears defense battling injuries and struggling with its tackling. The model predicts that he scores in 57% of simulations, while these odds imply a 46.5% chance to score.

Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-130, DraftKings)

Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-130, DraftKings)

The Eagles haven't been nearly as dominant up front as they were during Barkley's 2,000-yard season in 2024. However, he's still produced 943 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns over his first 11 games, and he's going up against a Chicago run defense that ranks 28th in the NFL this season. With three starting linebackers out against the Steelers, the Bears gave up 186 yards on the ground and a couple of rushing touchdowns. Barkley scores 0.70 touchdowns on average while his implied scoring probability is 56.5%.

Colston Loveland, Bears (+400, FanDuel)

Colston Loveland, Bears (+400, FanDuel)

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was eased into an offense that already had a $12 million tight end (Cole Kmet) on the roster. However, his role has been gradually expanding, and he's been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL in recent weeks, catching 17 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the last four games. The Eagles gave up a touchdown to Jake Ferguson last week, and the model predicts that Loveland scores 0.29 touchdowns to greatly outpace his 20% implied scoring probability.

