The last chance to make a Week 3 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia has won a pair of tight games this season, but has yet to cover. Chicago is 1-1 both straight up and against the spread. The injury report will play a big part in this one with Caleb Williams (hamstring) out for Chicago. Backup Tyson Bagent (concussion) has been cleared to play, but Chicago will reportedly go with Case Keenum. The Eagles, meanwhile, will be without Dallas Goedert (knee), but will have DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Saquon Barkley (stinger) available. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Jalen Hurts' over/under for passing yards is 218.5, while the over/under for his rushing yardage is 24.5. D'Andre Swift's over/under for rushing yards, meanwhile, is 62.5. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Bears picks for your 'Monday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Bears vs. Eagles prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Eagles vs. Bears on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for Bears vs. Eagles right here to help build same-game parlays.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Top 'Monday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Bears vs. Eagles and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that Barkley will go Under 74.5 rushing yards. Barkley has failed to clear his rushing total in seven of his past nine road games, averaging just 62 yards per game in that span.

With A.J. Brown no longer around, opposing defenses have been stacking the box against the Eagles, focusing Philadelphia to throw more than 60 times through two weeks. Barkley is also coming off a stinger that cost him most of Week 2 against the Titans, so the Eagles could be a bit more cautious about his workload.

SportsLine AI is projecting that he rushes for 56.3 yards, giving it a confidence rating of 3 out of 5. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Eagles vs. Bears SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has five NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target in Bears vs. Eagle? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.