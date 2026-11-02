The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in a critical rivalry game on Sunday Night Football, with both NFC East foes desperately seeking a win. Washington (1-4-1) picked up its lone win in Week 3 against Seattle, and Philadelphia is on a five-game losing streak. According to the latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds, Washington is favored by 6 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Eagles wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are inactive. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Eagles vs. Commanders is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. SportsLine's experts and computer model have analyzed SNF and revealed their Commanders vs. Eagles prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Commanders vs. Eagles betting preview

This is not a typical Sunday Night Football matchup, as it has the worst combined winning percentage among teams playing in this primetime game in Week 8 or later over the last 20 years. These are the two worst teams in the NFC heading into Week 8, making it a crucial game as both teams try to start making their way back into the playoff picture. Philadelphia beat Washington by two points in Week 1, but it is now playing without quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee is 0-2 and has lost three straight starts since winning in his first start in Week 18 of the 2024 campaign. The Commanders are coming off a bye and are off to their worst six-game start since 2020. Washington is a 6-point home favorite in the Commanders vs. Eagles odds, while the over/under is 40. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Commanders vs. Eagles picks, best bets

Eagles +6 (-110)

Treylon Burks Over 21.5 receiving yards (-116)

Eagles +6 (-110)

"The Eagles remain beset by injuries heading into another primetime matchup, but they held their own against the Cowboys and held a lead late in the third quarter," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Ultimately their defense was not able to get enough stops on a dangerous Cowboys offense, but this is a step down in quality of opponent, especially with Terry McLaurin and Jacory Croskey-Merritt sidelined. Washington's one win this year featured just one drive longer than 43 yards but somehow 33 points on the scoreboard, and they have the 31st scoring defense in the league. I don't think these units collectively deserved to be favored by this much against basically anyone, so I'm fading the massive market line move on this game." Bet on Commanders vs. Eagles at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Treylon Burks Over 21.5 receiving yards (-116)

While Burks has been the No. 5 target in Washington's passing attack this season, he has made the most of his nine receptions. He is averaging a team-high 16.9 yards per catch, and he is coming off his best game of the season. Burks hauled in four receptions for 66 yards against San Francisco his last time out, going over 45 receiving yards for the second time in three games. Philadelphia has been one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL this season, ranked No. 26 in passing yards allowed per game (239.9). SportsLine's model has Burks finishing with 36 receiving yards in its latest simulations. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday Night Football: