The final chance to make a Week 7 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5, 43.5) at 8:15 p.m. ET in an NFC East clash. Dallas brings the No. 9 scoring offense in the NFL to this matchup, while the Eagles, who have been decimated by injuries, rank fourth from the bottom in that category. Jalen Hurts (blood clots) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) are out, while running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is expected to play despite his questionable tag. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Among the most-bet 'MNF' prop lines, Dak Prescott's passing yardage line is 265.5, while Tanner McKee's is 198.5. CeeDee Lamb has the highest receiving over/under in this game at 78.5, while Dallas Goedert leads the Eagles at 49.5. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Cowboys picks for 'Monday Night Football' SGPs, be sure to see the Cowboys vs. Eagles prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Cowboys vs. Eagles on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for Dallas vs. Philadelphia right here to help build same-game parlays. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top 'Monday Night Football' SGP picks

After evaluating the 49ers vs. Commanders lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that Philadelphia quarterback Tanner McKee goes Over 198.5 passing yards (-113).

McKee cleared this number with some room to spare as he threw for 215 yards in his only start thus far in 2026 last week against the Panthers. The Cowboys rank 23rd in the league in passing defense and give up 233 yards per game through the air.

The injuries at receiver are a concern for McKee, but he does have a talented tight end in Dallas Goedert available. The game script should work in his favor as well with the Eagles listed as 4.5-point underdogs, giving him the chance to clear this line late if Philadelphia is playing from behind.

SportsLine AI projects 248.1 passing yards for McKee, giving this pick a confidence rating of 4.5 out of 5. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Eagles vs. Cowboys SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has several more highly-rated NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including a 4.5-star prop it says is around 40 yards off. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target in Cowboys vs. Eagles? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine machine-learning AI, and find out.