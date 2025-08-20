The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles will look to repeat this season, however the NFL schedule-makers didn't do Philadelphia any favors. Besides the Eagles (+700), there are 13 other teams that have Super Bowl odds of +2500 or shorter at FanDuel Sportsbook. Philly plays 11 games against those teams in the regular season.

Do the Eagles have enough talent to overcome a brutal schedule? Let's check out their notable futures odds at Caesars Sportsbook and offer a couple of best bets.

Super Bowl: +700 (T-2nd)

Conference: +350 (1st)

NFC No. 1 seed: +340 (1st)

Division: -160 (1st)

Playoffs: Yes -400, No +300

Regular Season Win Total: 11.5 (Over +110, Under -130)

MVP: Jalen Hurts +2000 (6th), Saquon Barkley +5500 (T-19th)

Best Bet: AJ Brown Over 1100.5 Receiving Yards -110 (DraftKings)

Other sportsbooks have this at 1125.5 yards, so let's take advantage of the lower line here. In his first two regular seasons in Philadelphia, Brown finished with 1,496 and 1,456 receiving yards. Last season, that number fell to 1,079.



Why was that the case? Brown missed four regular season games, three due to a hamstring injury, and he also rested in Week 18. This was after playing 17 games in both 2022 and 2023. Brown also exited a fifth game in the first half when he suffered a knee injury against the Jaguars and didn't return for the remainder of the game.

So Brown ended up missing 25% of the season (and he probably wasn't 100% at times even when he was on the field) and still finished with 1,079 yards. And in two games that Brown played, it was Kenny Pickett under center instead of Jalen Hurts.

Additionally, the Eagles didn't need to throw as much late because they were often up by a good amount. In the 13 regular season contests where Brown played and finished the game, six of them were decided by at least two touchdowns.

With a tougher schedule on the horizon, the Eagles will likely find themselves in close contests and even ones where they're trailing in the fourth quarter and will have to throw the ball more. Brown being lined at 1100.5 is closer to last year's worst-case scenario of the Eagles not throwing as much and Brown missing significant time. If Brown doesn't miss too action this year, he has a great shot of clearing this number.

Best Bet: Eagles to score 1+ touchdown in every regular season game -160 (FanDuel)

FanDuel is offering a lot of interesting specials on the Eagles, and this one caught my eye. Philadelphia is incredibly talented on offense, and Nick Sirianni will often pass up field goals to go for it on fourth down. The "Tush Push" is also still allowed in the NFL after surviving an effort to get it banned, giving the Eagles a big edge in short-yardage situations.

The Eagles' final three regular-season games are on the road against the Commanders, on the road against the Bills and hosting the Commanders, so there is certainly a possibility of a snow game, which could impact their offensive firepower. But in last year's NFC Divisional matchup against the Rams in the snow, the Eagles still scored 28 points and three touchdowns.

The other nice thing about this market is that the touchdown can be scored in any way possible, even on defense and special teams. I can see why people would be tempted by Eagles 1+ rushing touchdown in every regular-season game at +850. But just note that when the starters rested in Week 18 and without the Tush Push available, Philadelphia's only two touchdowns that contest came through the air.