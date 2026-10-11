A cross-conference matchup in Week 5 will head overseas as the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL London Game. The Jags (3-1) are the designated home team and coming off back-to-back wins, defeating Cincinnati, 22-17, in Week 4. The Eagles (2-2) have dropped two in a row and are dealing with an assortment of absences. Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) are among those out, while longtime OT Lane Johnson abruptly retired mid-week. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Philly has won each of the last five meetings. The latest Jaguars vs. Eagles odds have Jacksonville as a 7.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Jaguars picks, be sure to see the 2026 NFL London Game predictions from SportsLine projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Jaguars vs. Eagles. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Eagles spread Jaguars -7.5 Jaguars vs. Eagles over/under 41.5 points Jaguars vs. Eagles money line Jaguars -395, Eagles +310 Jaguars vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Jaguars vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Jags vs. Eagles, the model is going Under 41.5 points at betting apps. Each of the Jags' last three games have gone under as their defense is elite in all regards. They've allowed the fewest passing touchdowns, have the second-best scoring defense and rank third in defending the run. Also, no team is as familiar with international games away from home quite like the Jags, as the Under sports a 7-2 record over their last nine neutral-site contests.

The Eagles should also contribute to the Under hitting, considering their heavily depleted offense. In addition to Barkley and Smith out, the team will also be without Barkley's backup in Tank Bigsby plus wideout Hollywood Brown, as it could be a struggle to put points on the board. Add in that the Eagles have seen the Under go 5-1 over their last six games versus AFC opponents, and the model projects the Under to hit in 58% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Jaguars vs. Eagles picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Jaguars vs. Eagles, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Jags spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.