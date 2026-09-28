The NFL season really just moves too fast -- it's hard to believe we've almost already shredded through three weeks of football with just the Eagles and Bears left to play in the Week 3 of the season. Bet on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after they spend $5+:

Ordinarily, this would be a premier primetime game to wrap up the week. It's still possible we get a great game, but the loss of Caleb Williams for this week due to a hamstring injury certainly takes away from the appeal of this one. It is worth noting this line has dipped a point even after the news that Williams would be out for several weeks. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

Eagles -3.5

Road chalk has been BAD so far in Week 3 but I'm not moving off one of my best bets from before the weekend just because of a trend. The Eagles should be able to score at least 24 points against the Bears and I just don't see how Chicago is going to find 20+ points with an offense led by a 38-year-old Case Keenum. Keenum is starting for the Bears this week, even though Tyson Bagent cleared concussion protocol and is available to play. I generally trust Ben Johnson to dial up enough trickeration to keep his team in a game where it doesn't have its star quarterback, but this feels like a terrible matchup. The Eagles are a boring boa constrictor, and that's a bad matchup for an undermanned team in prime time.

Monday Night Football player props

Case Keenum Over 0.5 interceptions (-127, DraftKings)

I think the Bears would, in a perfect world, love to keep Keenum's pass attempts down and just run the heck out of the ball if they could, but neither the Commanders nor Titans were particularly effective on the ground against Philly. As such, I think Keenum's going to have to hoist the ball close to 30 times and that should provide an opportunity for the Eagles to jump a route or find a pick. This price is more than reasonable, especially if Keenum and the Bears are chasing points late.

Dontayvion Wicks Over 41.5 receiving yards (+126, DraftKings)

Wicks' Eagles career has started off in impressive fashion, with the former Packers receiver producing multiple games north of 70 receiving yards, slotting into the starting lineup for Philly and becoming a trustworthy weapon for Jalen Hurts alongside DeVonta Smith. I like him to clear this number against a Bears defense that has been extremely vulnerable to No. 2 receivers so far this season, at least when the weather's cooperated. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Saquon Barkley (-105, DraftKings)

I have zero problem laying the juice with the chalky option in Saquon Barkley. The Eagles are not going to try and win this game by slinging the ball everywhere and cutting Hurts loose in the red zone. They're gonna want to pound the ball as much as they can and feed Barkley and maybe even Tank Bigsby (who is a decent price at 6-1 as well).

D'Andre Swift (-105, DraftKings)

Nothing too fancy for us here, just some good, old-fashioned cheap touchdown scorers. Swift is still priced right around even money and should be Keenum's best friend in this spot, given his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. I also considered Colston Loveland here, but I'm a little worried about the tight end rotation for the Bears. Plus Swift can score rushing or receiving and should get plenty of action in both facets.