There are six 3-0 teams in the NFL, and two of them face off against one another when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. With two dynamic quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield leading the way, there should be at least a few touchdowns scored in this marquee matchup. But which players offer the best value for anytime touchdown scorer props?

Top Eagles vs. Buccaneers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jalen Hurts -135

Emeka Egbuka +165

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer (-135)

With all of the complaints surrounding the "Tush Push", I don't know if the Eagles' favorite play will survive past this season. But I do think the Eagles will continue to take advantage of it this season, and I will continue to play Hurts anytime touchdown as long as this price remains affordable and doesn't creep closer to -200. Hurts has scored touchdowns in all three games this season and nine of the past 10 times in which he has started and finished a game. The Buccaneers have Vita Vea in the middle that can make things tricky, and that's why I'm not running to play Saquon Barkley (-125), but I don't see any team being able to completely stop Hurts and the "Tush Push".

Emeka Egbuka (+165)

Egbuka was dealing with hip and groin injuries leading into Week 3's game with the Jets and still was able to secure six catches for 85 yards. Even if he's still hurt, he's still one of the healthier pass-catching options left on the Buccaneers roster. Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan have both been sidelined to start the season, and Mike Evans just suffered a hamstring injury in that Jets win. I think getting plus money on the Buccaneers' likely No. 1 wideout is too much value to pass up, even going against a solid Eagles secondary and Godwin potentially set to return.