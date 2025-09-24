The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) will battle in an NFC battle in Week 4 on Sunday. The Eagles came off a thrilling 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers beat the New York Jets 29-27, for their third consecutive last-second victory. Mike Evans (hamstring) is doubtful for Tampa Bay, and Adoree' Jackson (groin) is questionable with the Eagles.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. The Eagles are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Buccaneers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Buccaneers:

Eagles vs. Buccaneers spread Philadelphia -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Eagles vs. Buccaneers over/under 43.5 points Eagles vs. Buccaneers money line Philadelphia -205, Tampa Bay +170



Here are SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Eagles vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers +3.5

Over 44 total points

Buccaneers +3.5

The Bucs have found a way to win this season, engineering three straight last-second wins. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 61% of his passes for 615 passing yards and is tied for fifth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (6). Bucs receiver Emeka Egbuka leads the team in receiving yards (191) and is fourth in the league with four touchdowns. Tampa Bay has also won three of the last four games at home. The model projects that the Buccaneers (+3.5) will cover the spread in 52% of simulations on Sunday.

Over 44 points

The Bucs have scored at least 20 points in all three games. Last week against the Jets, Tampa Bay finished with 347 total yards with 5.4 yards per play. Mayfield went 19-of-29 for 233 yards and a passing touchdown. Likewise, Philadelphia scored a season-high 33 points, including 26 points unanswered. Jalen Hurts had 226 passing yards with four total touchdowns. The Over hits in 56% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

Want more Week 4 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 4 NFL best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 4 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.