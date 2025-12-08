Two 8-4 teams meet for an intriguing Monday Night Football clash with the Eagles visiting the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 14. L.A. is coming off a blowout win over Las Vegas and has won four of its last five games after a short skid midway through the season. As for the Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champs have lost two in a row and are searching for answers on offense with that side of the ball being woefully inconsistent this season.

Both teams have identities tailored towards running the football, with Jim Harbaugh always wanting that from his teams while Saquon Barkely rushed for more than 2,000 yards for Philly last year, but both the Chargers and Eagles also feature great receiving rooms. The Eagles are led by the talented A.J. Brown while second-year star Ladd McConkey leads the way for the Chargers. Will one or both of these wideouts have big games on Monday?

NFL player props are always popular for primetime games like Monday Night Football, and there's no shortage of props to target for this tilt between two contenders. But what about props for Brown and McConkey? We've shared which receiver to target for receptions and receiving yards props with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before assigning grades and projections for all sorts of prop bets. All odds and lines for these picks are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards props

A.J. Brown: 61.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Ladd McConkey: 51.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: A.J. Brown Under 61.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

Brown has been heating up of late with consecutive 100-yard outings, but he's been boom-or-bust this year and faces the second-best pass defense in the league. The model expects an Under for Brown here with a projection of 52.2 receiving yards against the Chargers. Brown has gone Under his receiving yards prop line in six of his last 10 games against teams with a winning record.

Receptions props

A.J. Brown: 5.5 (Over +123, Under -158)

Ladd McConkey: 4.5 (Over -112, Under -114)

Top pick: Ladd McConkey Over 4.5 receptions (3 stars)

McConkey hasn't had the same success as he did his rookie year, but he's still a very capable and reliable weapon for L.A.'s passing attack. The model projects an Over for McConkey despite him not clearing 4.5 receptions in five games. He's gone Over 4.5 receptions six times this year.